By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 7 The Kenyan shilling eased on Wednesday as importers from the energy sector rushed to buy dollars, a day after the central bank sold the greenback to support the local currency, which has fallen about 15 percent this year.

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index rose 2.94 points to close at 3,360.61, edging off a 20-month low of 3,357.66 hit on Tuesday.

The shilling had gained as much as 2.4 percent against the dollar on Tuesday after traders said the central bank had sold greenbacks for the first time in two years. The monetary authority declined to comment.

The more aggressive stance against a prolonged weakening of the currency took the markets by surprise. Central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u has said in the past selling dollars would not achieve much and would drive foreign exchange reserves down.

At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 93.90/94.20 to the dollar, weaker than 93.70/90 in earlier trade and Tuesday's close of 93.50/60.

Traders said importers had taken advantage of the earlier gains to stock up on dollars, which then weakened the shilling.

"Today we have seen some demand coming in, especially from the energy sector that has pushed the market (shilling quote) up. But the market is still jittery, expecting more action from central bank. That is why the price is at these levels," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Co-operative Bank.

Kenya's weighted average interbank lending rate and the central bank's discount window rate fell further on Wednesday, continuing a trend seen since the central bank changed its policy for calculating the discount window rate.

The central bank has tamed sky-high money market rates with the policy adjustment, but analysts say it still faces a struggle to restore market confidence.

The average interbank lending rate fell to 10.4006 percent from 12.1424 percent a day earlier, while the discount window rate fell to 11.76 percent from 12.68 percent.

The bank is now using a moving average of interbank rates over an unspecified period to compute its discount window rate, in a move it hopes will cut rates and boost shilling liquidity after a sharp funding squeeze.

The central bank said on Monday it would hold an unscheduled Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Sep. 14, which analysts said might be used to push up the Central Bank Rate, giving the shilling some support.

On the stock exchange, national carrier Kenya Airways closed 4.1 percent lower at 29.25 shillings a share.

Analysts said it took a hit as investors sold off after a newspaper reported the government intended to pay its 5 billion shillings allocation in an expected Kenya Airways cash call in two tranches.

Analysts said some investors thought the government had slashed the amount it had allocated and sold their shares.

"I think it might have been misconstrued, because at the end of the day what the government is saying is they are going to buy their rights, but it's just that they want to do it in tranches rather than give the whole amount," said Samuel Gichohi, analyst at NIC Securities.

"Some investors may have felt maybe it's the government saying that they were not interested, but that is not the case, so I don't think it's a major cause for worry," he said.

(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Ediging by David Clarke, Ron Askew)