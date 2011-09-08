* Govt seeking early disbursement of IMF facility

* Shilling seen stronger on fundamentals, tourism earnings

* Interbank rates extend fall (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)

By Kevin Mwanza and Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Sept 8 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Thursday after President Mwai Kibaki said the government was seeking an early disbursement of an existing IMF facility to ease pressure on the local currency and help restore order to domestic markets.

The International Monetary Fund confirmed Kenya had sought the additional funds to cope with the impact of a prolonged drought and high prices, where inflation stood at 16.67 percent in August.

At the 1300 GMT close of market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 93.40/60 to the dollar, stronger the Wednesday's close of 93.90/94.20, having gained 0.6 percent immediately after the president's remarks.

"It has a signalling effect that they are not happy with these levels. Before it was very subtle, now it's becoming very bold," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

"Fundamentals will still play a role in where the currency goes. But going forward, they are looking at avenues of capping the shilling's slide. That creates a psychological support," he said.

A senior Treasury official had earlier in the day said he expected the battered currency to strengthen on the back of higher tourism earnings and robust exports, adding that stability was required.

"What we don't want to see is huge fluctuations or huge jumps in the exchange rate. We want to see some stability in the market. That is what you need, you need predictability," Geoffrey Mwau, economic secretary at the ministry of finance, told reporters.

The central bank, which has been struggling to stem the decline of the shilling -- down over 15 percent this year -- sold dollars on Tuesday for the first time in two years, driving the currency up as much as 2.4 percent.

In the money markets, the weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 8.8168 percent from 10.4006 percent previously.

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index rose by 40.07 points to close at 3,400.68.

Among the gainers was brewer East African Breweries Limited , which rose 2.87 percent.

"(EABL) had more foreign buying, 92 percent on the buying side. I think what raised the price was low supply, as well as foreigners trying to push the price up," said Deris Mugoi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

British American Investments closed at 8.45 shillings after its debut at 9.00 shillings, on 1.35 million shares traded, after touching a low of 6.00 shillings.

"Probably because of the under subscription, that indicates that investors did not have a very positive picture about it," Mugoi said.

Investors took up only 60 percent of the 650 million shares on sale in its initial public offering aimed at raising 5.85 billion shillings to fund expansion in east Africa.

On the fixed income market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.9 billion shillings were traded, from 2.8 billion shillings a day before. (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa)