* Government, MPC seen offering shilling support

* Interbank, discount window rates extend slide

* Stocks close slightly lower, bond volumes up (Recast with markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Sept 9 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Friday as importers in the telecom and energy sectors bought dollars, but with the central bank and the government moving to support the currency, traders said it is likely to rebound.

In a rare move, the central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars to the market this week, helping the shilling rise.

This was followed by President Mwai Kibaki on Thursday saying the government would seek an early disbursement of funds under an IMF credit facility, which further eased pressure on the shilling.

The shilling gained 2.4 percent earlier this week after traders said the central bank sold dollars and 0.6 percent immediately after the President's remarks.

At the close of market at 1300 GMT, the shilling was quoted at 94.00/20 against the dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 93.40/60, thanks to importers buying the greenback.

"We expect the shilling to strengthen a bit more on positive sentiments. The oil guys might wait (on buying dollars) because they are happy with the positive sentiments," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the 93.00-94.50 range in coming days, with a bias for strengthening, and that they were also waiting for a special meeting of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) next week.

The central bank said on Monday it would hold an unscheduled MPC meeting on Sept. 14, which analysts expect might be used to push up the Central Bank Rate, giving the shilling additional support.

"The shilling's weakness seems to be causing some concern within the political scene and this could help support the local unit should the Central Bank be pressured to act," said Bank of Africa in a note to clients.

The weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 7.1844 percent, its lowest in a month, from 8.8168 percent previously. The discount rate fell to 10.13 percent from 10.93 percent, central bank data showed.

Lending rates have been falling since Aug. 29, after the central bank started using a moving average of interbank rates over an unspecified period to compute its discount window rate.

The move was aimed at boosting shilling liquidity after a sharp squeeze.

Traders said they were also watching the weakening euro, which often signals increased risk aversion for frontier market currencies such as the shilling.

"We are slowly starting to look at what is happening on the global market. So we have seen the shilling weaken a bit. But the main thing to look out for is to see what happens in the MPC," said a senior trader at one commercial bank.

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed down 6.99 points to close at 3,393.70.

Among those whose share prices dropped was leading mobile provider Safaricom , which closed 4.76 percent lower at 3.00 shillings, on 40.75 million shares traded.

Traders said this was due to the fact that it was trading a day after closing its books for a 0.20 shilling per share dividend on Thursday, and some investors could have chosen to take profit.

"They went ex-dividend yesterday. You have got your cash flow perhaps, or maybe you see it could go lower, so you want to exit, whichever the case," said Johnson Nderi, analyst at Suntra Investment Bank.

Shares in Kenyan supermarket chain Uchumi rise 5.7 percent to 8.35 shillings per share after it posted a 19 percent growth in full-year pretax profit ended June.

(Editing by David Clarke, Ron Askew)