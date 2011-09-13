* CBK sells dollars in second intervention in 2 weeks

* Market expects MPC to hike rates to support shilling

* Stocks rise for second session on bargain buying (Recasts with markets close, stocks)

By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 13 The Kenyan shilling gained ground against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank sold dollars to commercial banks, its second such intervention in two weeks, traders said.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose by nearly one percent as investors bought shares they considered attractively priced after a recent slump.

At close of market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 94.65/85 against the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 95.40/60 -- after touching a new record low of 95.65.

Traders said the shilling could find further support later this week when the central bank holds an extraordinary meeting of its rate-setting committee (MPC) on Wednesday.

The Kenyan currency has been battered over the last month due to worries inflation would run out of control and a surge in local interbank lending costs, which authorities have now managed to rein in.

The committee is widely expected to raise the benchmark Central Bank Rate from 6.25 percent to calm exchange rate volatility in the face of high inflation.

"They (central bank) are selling to small banks in small lots of $500,000," said a senior trader with a leading commercial bank who did not want to be named.

The shilling reversed the previous day's losses, when it depreciated as much as 1.6 percent in intraday trade, after the central bank's intervention.

President Mwai Kibaki also said last week the government was seeking an early disbursement of funds under Kenya's agreed IMF facility to ease pressure on the shilling and help restore order to domestic markets.

"What policy change they're (MPC) going to come with is still not clear. But I think they will focus more on the exchange rate," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa.

In money markets, the weighted average interbank rate fell to 5.2907 percent from 5.6601 percent previously, while the discount window rate eased to 9.25 percent from 9. 34 percent, central bank data showed.

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose for a second straight day by 0.95 percent to 3,430.92 points.

Shares in cement manufacturer Bamburi led the gains up 6 percent to 159 shillings, while Safaricom , Kenya's biggest mobile phone services provider, rose 3.33 percent to 3.10 shillings a share.

"This I attribute to bargain hunters looking for short-term gains because there is no market moving news on the counter as far as I know," said Renaldo D'souza, an analyst at Genghis Capital.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)