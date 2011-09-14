* Shilling seen firmer after rate hike

By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Sept 14 Kenya's shilling firmed on Wednesday, but traders said it was expected to remain under pressure after a lower than expected rise in the central bank's key lending rate, while bond yields were seen rising.

The shilling gained as much as 0.6 percent in intraday trade and closed trading at 94.25/45 against the dollar, stronger than the 94.60/80 it closed at on Tuesday.

After markets closed at 1300 GMT, the Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised its benchmark lending rate to 7.00 percent from 6.25 percent.

The Central Bank of Kenya has been caught badly by a spike in inflation and a steep slide in the value of the shilling, which has shed as much as 18 percent this year.

Analysts had said the bank had a chance to restore stability to the country's money and foreign exchange markets and win back market confidence, if it aggressively raised interest rates at the meeting.

"Even though the MPC has (raised rates), the market had factored in higher than 75 basis points," said Raphael Owino, assistant general manager treasury, Commercial Bank of Africa.

"As it stands, if the market turns out to be correct in having expected more basis point raise, then I don't expect the shilling to appreciate."

Some analysts had expected a rise of a minimum 200 basis points on the central bank rate.

The local currency has hit a series of record lows this year as inflation soared -- to 16.67 percent in August. The shilling hit a new record low of 95.65 on Monday.

President Mwai Kibaki said last week the government was seeking an early disbursement of funds under Kenya's agreed IMF facility to ease pressure on the shilling and help restore order to domestic markets.

In money markets, the weighted average interbank lending rate rose on Tuesday for the first time in two weeks to 5.4599 percent from 5.2907 percent, while the discount window rate was unchanged at 9.25 percent, central bank data showed.

A trader with a leading commercial bank said the rise in the interbank rate was an indication that the market was expecting the central bank to hike its benchmark rate.

In fixed income, the average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 11.935 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.285 percent last week, the central bank said.

John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair said an increase in CBR could result in higher bond yields due to tightening of liquidity in the market.

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index extended gains for a third straight day, closing 13.79 points higher at 3444.70 points on speculative buys that saw volumes traded improve.

"Speculative buyers are getting in especially on blue chips," said Solomon Choge, a trader at African Alliance.

"Volumes have gone up and if they are sustained, as well as shilling stability, we will see international investors come back in and this will improve demand."

Agricultural firm Sasini was the top gainer edging up 4.5 percent to 11.45 shillings, on local media reports that it plans to venture into real estate, one of the most attractive asset classes in Kenya, Choge said.

