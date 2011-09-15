* Shilling may gain as traders reassess c.bank action -
trader
* Interbank rate falls, discount window rate up
* Investors may sell stocks to buy bonds as yields rise
(Recasts with markets close)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Sept 15 The Kenyan shilling fell
against the dollar on Thursday as some market players said the
central bank had failed to raise its benchmark rate aggressively
enough to support the local currency, though it later recovered
some ground.
The shilling fell 1.06 percent to touch 95.30 against the
dollar before clawing back as market players who had initially
seen the central bank's 75 basis-point rate hike to 7.0 percent
as less than expected changed their view, traders said.
At close of trade at 1300 GMT, the shilling was posted at
94.60/80 against the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of
94.25/45.
"Some market players had expected that we would see over 100
basis points and to them 75 must have looked like a
disappointment. So the reaction at the open was to sell it
(shilling)," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard
Chartered Bank.
"But on reflection it can be said that the central bank took
an aggressive stance...to try and contain inflation. On the back
of that we've seen a better interpretation of the decision, with
the shilling recovering a bit."
Traders said the shilling could trade in the 93.50-95.50
range in coming trades, with a bias to strengthening.
"The panic buying (of dollars) that was there before is
subsiding. I see us trading a wider range...with a bias of the
shilling strengthening. The rate hike should be shilling
positive," said Magecha.
At a rare emergency meeting, policymakers raised the key
lending rate and unveiled measures to curb soaring
consumer prices, support the currency and ease balance of
payment pressure on the current account, in a bid to win back
market confidence.
However, some in the market had been expected a hike of up
to 200 basis points.
In money markets, the weighted average interbank lending
rate fell on Wednesday to 5.1490 percent from 5.4599 percent,
while the discount window rate rose to 10 percent for the first
time in more than two weeks, central bank data showed.
The interbank rate -- which hit highs of almost 30 percent
last month -- rose on Tuesday for the first time in two weeks
ahead of the extraordinary Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share
Index extended its gains for a fourth straight day,
gaining 0.58 percent to 3,464.65 points aided by bargain hunters
buying into stocks they considered well priced.
Analysts forecast a delayed reaction to the decision to
raise the CBR rate, but investors are seen moving out of stocks
into bonds as yields rise in the fixed-income market.
"We may see a small delayed reaction on the stock market.
Some clients may move into the bonds market as they will be
offering yields as high as 10 percent," said Mwenda Rarama, an
analyst at Kingdom Securities.
"In bonds the CBR has a direct immediate impact. We are
going to see people bid higher rates. We are definitely going to
see an improvement on subscriptions...the rates being offered
will be too good for anyone to turn down," said Rarama.
Corporate and government bonds worth 914 million Kenyan
shillings ($9.7 million) were traded during the session, down
from 942 million shillings traded on Wednesday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
<0#KESF=>.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
<0#KETSYSTR=>.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 94.350 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa)