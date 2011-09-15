* Shilling may gain as traders reassess c.bank action - trader

* Interbank rate falls, discount window rate up

* Investors may sell stocks to buy bonds as yields rise (Recasts with markets close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 15 The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar on Thursday as some market players said the central bank had failed to raise its benchmark rate aggressively enough to support the local currency, though it later recovered some ground.

The shilling fell 1.06 percent to touch 95.30 against the dollar before clawing back as market players who had initially seen the central bank's 75 basis-point rate hike to 7.0 percent as less than expected changed their view, traders said.

At close of trade at 1300 GMT, the shilling was posted at 94.60/80 against the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 94.25/45.

"Some market players had expected that we would see over 100 basis points and to them 75 must have looked like a disappointment. So the reaction at the open was to sell it (shilling)," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

"But on reflection it can be said that the central bank took an aggressive stance...to try and contain inflation. On the back of that we've seen a better interpretation of the decision, with the shilling recovering a bit."

Traders said the shilling could trade in the 93.50-95.50 range in coming trades, with a bias to strengthening.

"The panic buying (of dollars) that was there before is subsiding. I see us trading a wider range...with a bias of the shilling strengthening. The rate hike should be shilling positive," said Magecha.

At a rare emergency meeting, policymakers raised the key lending rate and unveiled measures to curb soaring consumer prices, support the currency and ease balance of payment pressure on the current account, in a bid to win back market confidence.

However, some in the market had been expected a hike of up to 200 basis points.

In money markets, the weighted average interbank lending rate fell on Wednesday to 5.1490 percent from 5.4599 percent, while the discount window rate rose to 10 percent for the first time in more than two weeks, central bank data showed.

The interbank rate -- which hit highs of almost 30 percent last month -- rose on Tuesday for the first time in two weeks ahead of the extraordinary Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index extended its gains for a fourth straight day, gaining 0.58 percent to 3,464.65 points aided by bargain hunters buying into stocks they considered well priced.

Analysts forecast a delayed reaction to the decision to raise the CBR rate, but investors are seen moving out of stocks into bonds as yields rise in the fixed-income market.

"We may see a small delayed reaction on the stock market. Some clients may move into the bonds market as they will be offering yields as high as 10 percent," said Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom Securities.

"In bonds the CBR has a direct immediate impact. We are going to see people bid higher rates. We are definitely going to see an improvement on subscriptions...the rates being offered will be too good for anyone to turn down," said Rarama.

($1 = 94.350 Kenyan Shillings)