* Shilling's firmness expected to be gradual

* C.bank seen taking more action to support shilling

* Interbank rate extends fall, discount rate unchanged

* Stocks gain the most in more than two weeks (Adds market close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Sept 16 The Kenyan shilling lost some ground against the dollar despite market expectation of a firmer local unit after the central bank raised its key interest rate earlier in the week, while stocks gained the most in more than two weeks.

At the close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 94.80/95.10 against the dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 94.60/80.

"There was general (dollar) demand from manufacturing and energy, and it was matched by inflows," said Chris Rwengo, head of trading at Standard Chartered.

The central bank held an extraordinary Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Wednesday and raised the Central Bank Rate by 75 basis points to 7.0 percent, which was expected to help support the weak shilling.

Rwengo said the local unit's recovery as a result of the rate hike would be a gradual process.

But traders also said they expected the central bank would also take further action to support the shilling. The bank has sold dollars twice in the last two weeks after the shilling weakened.

"I think we will stick in a range as the market digests the MPC results and see what kind of action they will be taking on the foreign exchange side," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank.

Traders had forecast the shilling would trade in the 94.00-95.50 range on Friday.

In the money market, the weighted average interbank lending rate eased to 5.1257 percent on Thursday from 5.1490 percent a day before, while the discount window rate was unchanged at 10 percent, central bank data showed on Friday.

Traders said the central bank's rate hike had been smaller than expected and shilling liquidity was still readily available for most banks.

The interbank rate has been falling since Aug. 29 after the central bank started using a moving average of interbank rates over an unspecified period to compute its discount window rate, to help ease a sharp shilling liquidity squeeze in the market.

At the stock market, the main NSE 20-Share index rose by 1.24 percent to 3,507.77 points, the highest in 16 days and the five straight day of gains, on investors taking positions as most stocks bottom out.

Agricultural stocks including Sasini and Kakuzi extended gains for the second day on the back of sentiments of good performance due to the export oriented business, which is favoured by the strong dollar.

The market, which has hit a 20 months low this year due to investor flight due to high inflation and rising interest rates, has been on a recovery mode for the last one week.

"Most stocks have bottomed out so investors are coming back to position themselves," said Samuel Gichohi, analyst at NIC Securities.

Corporate and government bonds worth 703.6 million shillings ($7.4 million) down from 914.2 million shillings. $1 = 94.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)