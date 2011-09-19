* Shilling close to new low, cbank eyed

* Stocks halt five days of gains

* Bond volumes double (Adds markets close, quotes)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 19 Kenya's shilling touched a record low of 95.65 against the dollar on Monday due to demand for the U.S. currency from energy and manufacturing sectors, while stocks fell after five straight sessions of gains.

At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 95.50/60 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 94.80/95.10.

Kenya is facing a spike in inflation and steep slide in the value of the shilling. The central bank said last week it would take appropriate action to ease pressure on the currency and raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points to 7.0 percent.

President Mwai Kibaki has also said the government is seeking early disbursement of funds from Kenya's IMF loan to help restore order to domestic markets.

"Markets are still debating how good the rate hike was and it looks like sentiments are heavily in favour of a weaker shilling. Corporate demand is not letting up," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading Commercial Bank of Africa.

"Unless central bank is happy to come and supply liquidity we will continue seeing the shilling on the back foot. If they come in we could see some gains, if they don't then we could slip to 96.00."

The central bank intervened twice in the market in the last two weeks selling dollars to commercial banks, boosting the shilling.

Kenya's foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.836 billion last week, or 3.53 months-worth of import cover, below a targeted four months.

"The shilling is expected to remain range-bound during the week with volatility not being ruled out should CBK be active in the market," Bank of Africa said in daily report to its clients.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index snapped five days of gains, edging down 0.48 percent to 3,491.07 points, dragged by banking stocks.

Caleb Mutai, a trader at Tsavo Securities, said banking stocks are expected to record reduced income in the last quarter of the year due to higher interest rates.

Shares in Kenya Commercial Bank , Kenya's biggest bank by assets, led the losses, falling 4.7 percent to 18.30 shillings.

Shares of national carrier Kenya Airways fell 3.2 percent to 30.25 shillings a share as investors reacted to the news that it would undertake a rights issue to finance its expansion plan.

Mutai said investors were concerned about the impact of the carrier's fund-raising plans on future dividend payout.

(Editing by Duncan Miriri/Anna Willard)