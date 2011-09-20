* Shilling sheds 0.5 percent vs dollar

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 20 Kenya's shilling hit an all-time low against the dollar on Tuesday as importers gave up on expectations for central bank intervention to support the local currency and bought dollars, traders said.

The shilling weakened 0.5 percent to touch a record low of 96.11 in early trade as investors bought dollars on fears that Europe's escalating debt woes could lead to a global banking crisis.

By the market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 95.85/96.05 against the dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 95.50/70.

"Dollar demand is too much now. Everybody who needs to buy is buying because they've been holding for too long and they've got burnt," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at CitiBank.

"The euro also got creamed and that's part of the reason the shilling has fallen ... guys are getting out of risky assets."

Standard & Poor's downgrading of Italian debt hit the euro on Tuesday and markets remained on edge about Greece's debt problems and stress in the French banking system.

"Internationally, we've seen a lot of risk aversion. People are moving to dollar-denominated assets," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Co-operative Bank.

Market players said there was little on the radar to support the shilling other than an intervention by the central bank, which vowed to defend the ailing shilling at an emergency rate-setting meeting last week.

The central bank stayed out of the market on Tuesday.

The shilling has lost nearly 19 percent against the dollar this year, battered by double-digit inflation, deteriorating balance of payments and a crisis of confidence in Kenya's monetary policy-making.

"The fundamentals have not changed. We are still importing more than we are exporting and we still expect the shilling to weaken," said Alubala.

The central bank said last week Kenya's current account remained under pressure and posed significant challenges to monetary policy-making.

"An intervention from the central bank is the only measure that's going to support the shilling. I think reserves are to be used at a time like this," Alubala said.

The central has bank has sold dollars twice this month -- its first sales of the U.S. currency in two years -- in an effort to support the shilling at around the 95.50 level.

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell for a second straight day, by 0.36 percent to 3,478.35 points.

"The performance of the NSE is highly correlated to the performance of global markets. But there is also the issue of a weak shilling," said Renaldo D'souza, an analyst at Genghis Capital.

The NSE-20 Share Index is down 21 percent this year due to high inflation, at 16.67 percent in August, a depreciating shilling and because riskier emerging market assets are being hit by rising global risk aversion due to the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares in Kenya Airways , one of Africa's leading airlines, fell for a second straight day, sliding 2.5 percent to 28.50 shillings after the carrier said it planned to double its authorised share capital ahead of a cash call to raise funds for its expansion plans.

