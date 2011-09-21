* Shilling hit new low of 97.20 vs dlr in early trade

* Cbank sells dollar for the third time this month

* 182-day T-bill, 2-yr bond yield rise as liquidity tightens

* Traders forecast gloomy outlook for shilling (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 21 The Kenyan shilling closed lower on Wednesday than the previous day after central bank's effort of selling dollars to buoy it was countered by demand for dollars mainly from the telecom sector, while shares on the stock exchange fell.

The local currency hit an all-time low of 97.20 to the dollar after the impact of global worries about euro zone debt were worsened as some banks covered short dollar positions and demand from telecoms, manufacturing and energy sectors rose.

Traders said central bank was making good on a pledge to defend the shilling -- which sent it up by 1 percent -- but the gains were eroded as importers moved back into the market.

Mindful of Kenya's double-digit inflation, a deteriorating balance of payments and inconsistent monetary policymaking, traders forecast a gloomy outlook for the shilling.

At the close of market, the currency was posted at 96.70/90 against the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 95.85/96.05.

"There was a big order (of dollars) from the telecom sector coming through which I think reversed the (gains from the)intervention. If the order was not fulfilled we could see the shilling fall further tomorrow," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

The currency earlier hit the record low after the central bank said it was offering shillings through reverse repurchase agreements for the first time since Aug. 9.

The central bank has struggled to come up with a consistent strategy as it attempts to prop up a currency weakened by the global economic crisis while keeping policy loose enough to support lending and spur growth.

Traders said the odds were stacked against the shilling despite central bank's intervention by selling dollars, and raising its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 7.0 percent during an emergency policy meeting last week.

"I don't see anything pointing to a strong shilling at the moment with all the gloom in Europe, we can only predict new lows in the coming days," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy Treasurer at Bank of Africa.

ILLIQUID MARKET

The reverse repo, which injected 15.23 billion shillings ($158 million) into the market, came after a spike in borrowing by banks through the overnight window on Tuesday.

"There is short-term tightness in the market because 3.2 billion shillings was borrowed in the overnight window yesterday so I think that is what they were trying to sort out," said a Nairobi-based senior trader.

With liquidity tight in Kenya's money markets, the central bank's auction on Wednesday of 10 billion shillings ($104 million) of 2-year Treasury bonds and 4 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills saw yields rise to 13.897 percent and 12.622 percent respectively.

The bank rejected most of the bids.

"The market was tight and they were looking at borrowing from very few players who had money and those guys don't come cheap when supply is that low," said Fred Mueni chairman Kenya Bond Traders Association.

STOCKS TUMBLE

The Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) fell for the third straight day after the NSE 20-Share index tumbled by 1.1 percent to 3,439.86 points in thin volumes as investors pursued attractive returns from the fixed income market due to rising interest rates.

Kenyan stocks have lost 21.24 percent this year undermined by a weak local currency, which has put off foreigners, as well as a high inflation rate -- at 16.67 percent in August -- that have worked against retail investors.

"Less money is making its way into the equity market as investors go for fixed income assets due to the attractive interest rates," said Eva Njuguna, an analyst at Sterling Investment Bank.

Shares in Kenya Airways , a leading African airline, fell for a third straight day by 3.39 percent to 28.50 shillings on fears of dilution due to the upcoming right-issue, Njuguna said.

($1 = 96.250 Kenyan Shillings) (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa and Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)