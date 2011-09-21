* Shilling hit new low of 97.20 vs dlr in early trade
* Cbank sells dollar for the third time this month
* 182-day T-bill, 2-yr bond yield rise as liquidity tightens
* Traders forecast gloomy outlook for shilling
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Sept 21 The Kenyan shilling
closed lower on Wednesday than the previous day after central
bank's effort of selling dollars to buoy it was countered by
demand for dollars mainly from the telecom sector, while shares
on the stock exchange fell.
The local currency hit an all-time low of 97.20 to the
dollar after the impact of global worries about euro zone debt
were worsened as some banks covered short dollar positions and
demand from telecoms, manufacturing and energy sectors rose.
Traders said central bank was making good on a pledge to
defend the shilling -- which sent it up by 1 percent -- but the
gains were eroded as importers moved back into the market.
Mindful of Kenya's double-digit inflation, a deteriorating
balance of payments and inconsistent monetary policymaking,
traders forecast a gloomy outlook for the shilling.
At the close of market, the currency was posted at 96.70/90
against the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 95.85/96.05.
"There was a big order (of dollars) from the telecom sector
coming through which I think reversed the (gains from
the)intervention. If the order was not fulfilled we could see
the shilling fall further tomorrow," said Duncan Kinuthia, head
of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
The currency earlier hit the record low after the central
bank said it was offering shillings through reverse repurchase
agreements for the first time since Aug. 9.
The central bank has struggled to come up with a consistent
strategy as it attempts to prop up a currency weakened by the
global economic crisis while keeping policy loose enough to
support lending and spur growth.
Traders said the odds were stacked against the shilling
despite central bank's intervention by selling dollars, and
raising its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 7.0 percent
during an emergency policy meeting last week.
"I don't see anything pointing to a strong shilling at the
moment with all the gloom in Europe, we can only predict new
lows in the coming days," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy Treasurer
at Bank of Africa.
ILLIQUID MARKET
The reverse repo, which injected 15.23 billion shillings
($158 million) into the market, came after a spike in borrowing
by banks through the overnight window on Tuesday.
"There is short-term tightness in the market because 3.2
billion shillings was borrowed in the overnight window
yesterday so I think that is what they were trying to sort
out," said a Nairobi-based senior trader.
With liquidity tight in Kenya's money markets, the central
bank's auction on Wednesday of 10 billion shillings ($104
million) of 2-year Treasury bonds and 4 billion shillings of
182-day Treasury bills saw yields rise to 13.897 percent and
12.622 percent respectively.
The bank rejected most of the bids.
"The market was tight and they were looking at borrowing
from very few players who had money and those guys don't come
cheap when supply is that low," said Fred Mueni chairman Kenya
Bond Traders Association.
STOCKS TUMBLE
The Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) fell for the third straight
day after the NSE 20-Share index tumbled by 1.1 percent to
3,439.86 points in thin volumes as investors pursued attractive
returns from the fixed income market due to rising interest
rates.
Kenyan stocks have lost 21.24 percent this year undermined
by a weak local currency, which has put off foreigners, as well
as a high inflation rate -- at 16.67 percent in August -- that
have worked against retail investors.
"Less money is making its way into the equity market as
investors go for fixed income assets due to the attractive
interest rates," said Eva Njuguna, an analyst at Sterling
Investment Bank.
Shares in Kenya Airways , a leading African
airline, fell for a third straight day by 3.39 percent to 28.50
shillings on fears of dilution due to the upcoming right-issue,
Njuguna said.
Corporate and government bonds worth 2.6 billion shillings
($27 million) were traded down from Tuesday's 2.9 billion
shillings.
($1 = 96.250 Kenyan Shillings)
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa and Richard Lough;
Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)