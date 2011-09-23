* C.bank sells dollars for the fourth time this month

* Shilling reverses gains on c.bank statement

* Stocks down as foreign investors sell blue chips (Recast with markets close, adds stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 23 Kenya's shilling ended a volatile day's trade slightly firmer, though it was weakening at the close of Friday after what traders said was an unconvincing comment from the central bank.

The shilling fell to a record low of 99.12 earlier in the session, then firmed after the central bank sold dollars only to lose those gains after the regulator issued its late afternoon statement in which it said global market turmoil had caused the currency's 3.8 percent fall this week and it would keep offering reverse repos to maintain money market liquidity when necessary.

At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 98.60/99.00 against the dollar, still stronger than Thursday's close of 99.00/20.

"The spreads are wide because of the volatility we've seen today," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa.

Another trader said the shilling's late slide was driven by the market's disappointment that the central bank had not sold dollars more aggressively.

"They're coming in almost half-heartedly. They seem to lack the resolve to really drive the shilling up," said one trader who declined to be named.

"In fact, now I am convinced we're going to take out 100 (against the dollar) he said."

The shilling fell from 98.20 before the central bank statement was issued.

The currency had gained in earlier trade as banks took profits after the local currency lost 2.8 percent in the previous session.

Traders said the shilling, beaten down in part due to a weaker euro on Thursday, was still under pressure from local importers -- mainly from the energy sector -- buying dollars to meet end-month obligations.

The shilling has lost 23 percent against the dollar this year, battered by double-digit inflation, deteriorating balance of payments position and a crisis of confidence in Kenyan monetary policymaking.

"The shilling could retain a weakening tone as we near the end of the month with importer appetite for the greenback expected to rise, coupled with panic from importers," said Bank of Africa in a daily report to its clients.

"In the medium to long term, with weaker economic fundamentals in most European countries threatening the strength of the euro, the shilling could (follow suit)," it said.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was down 0.37 percent to 3,417.60 points after foreigners rattled by the global markets' rout sold shares in blue chips.

George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa, said the poor participation of the market was made worse by the battered local currency.

"Foreigners have cut their positions by about 20 percent this week, driving bearish sentiments in the market," said Bodo.

Shares in East Africa Breweries edged down 0.55 percent to 180 shillings mainly on foreign sells.

Corporate and government bonds worth 650 million shillings ($6.6 million) were traded, down from Thursday's 1.24 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates <0#KESF=>.....................Shilling forward rates

($1 = 99.200 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri, Ron Askew)