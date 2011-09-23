* C.bank sells dollars for the fourth time this month
* Shilling reverses gains on c.bank statement
* Stocks down as foreign investors sell blue chips
(Recast with markets close, adds stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Sept 23 Kenya's shilling ended a
volatile day's trade slightly firmer, though it was weakening at
the close of Friday after what traders said was an unconvincing
comment from the central bank.
The shilling fell to a record low of 99.12 earlier in the
session, then firmed after the central bank sold dollars only to
lose those gains after the regulator issued its late afternoon
statement in which it said global market turmoil had caused the
currency's 3.8 percent fall this week and it would keep offering
reverse repos to maintain money market liquidity when necessary.
At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
98.60/99.00 against the dollar, still stronger than Thursday's
close of 99.00/20.
"The spreads are wide because of the volatility we've seen
today," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa.
Another trader said the shilling's late slide was driven by
the market's disappointment that the central bank had not sold
dollars more aggressively.
"They're coming in almost half-heartedly. They seem to lack
the resolve to really drive the shilling up," said one trader
who declined to be named.
"In fact, now I am convinced we're going to take out 100
(against the dollar) he said."
The shilling fell from 98.20 before the central bank
statement was issued.
The currency had gained in earlier trade as banks took
profits after the local currency lost 2.8 percent in the
previous session.
Traders said the shilling, beaten down in part due to a
weaker euro on Thursday, was still under pressure from local
importers -- mainly from the energy sector -- buying dollars to
meet end-month obligations.
The shilling has lost 23 percent against the dollar this
year, battered by double-digit inflation, deteriorating balance
of payments position and a crisis of confidence in Kenyan
monetary policymaking.
"The shilling could retain a weakening tone as we near the
end of the month with importer appetite for the greenback
expected to rise, coupled with panic from importers," said Bank
of Africa in a daily report to its clients.
"In the medium to long term, with weaker economic
fundamentals in most European countries threatening the strength
of the euro, the shilling could (follow suit)," it said.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was
down 0.37 percent to 3,417.60 points after foreigners rattled by
the global markets' rout sold shares in blue chips.
George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa, said the poor
participation of the market was made worse by the battered local
currency.
"Foreigners have cut their positions by about 20 percent
this week, driving bearish sentiments in the market," said Bodo.
Shares in East Africa Breweries edged down 0.55
percent to 180 shillings mainly on foreign sells.
Corporate and government bonds worth 650 million shillings
($6.6 million) were traded, down from Thursday's 1.24 billion
shillings.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri, Ron Askew)