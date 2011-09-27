* Shilling hits record low of 104.15 vs dollar

By Richard Lough

NAIROBI, Sept 27 Kenya's central bank governor sought to assure markets the bank was committed to a floating exchange rate after it earlier said on Tuesday it planned to trade foreign currency directly with key economic sectors, a move that helped lift the shilling off a record low.

Some analysts had said raised doubts over commitments to a free currency.

In a Reuters interview in Mexico, Central Bank Governor Njuguna Ndung'u subsequently said the bank was committed to maintaining a freely-traded exchange rate and saw current intervention efforts as a temporary measure to fight market panic.

"When everybody panics, you have to come up with measures to try and intervene, not to control the direction of the market, but to stem panic. That is not moving away from a floating exchange rate per se," Ndung'u said in a telephone interview from Cancun where he was attending a conference.

Ndung'u also said food price inflation could begin falling by the end of the month and any change in monetary policy would depend on developments in inflation, which has been pressured by rising food prices and a widening gap in the balance of payments.

The shilling tumbled as much as 1.86 percent against the dollar earlier on Tuesday to hit a new all-time low of 104.15, highlighting a months-long crisis of confidence in the central bank's ability to defend the pummeled currency, tackle inflation and close a widening balance of payments gap.

The shilling, which is the world's second-worst performing currency this year according to Reuters data, later firmed to 102.70/90 on the back of profit-taking and later a sell-off of long dollar positions sparked by the regulator's comments.

The Central Bank of Kenya said a string of dollar sales to the local foreign exchange market this month had failed to support the local currency because major forex holders were hoarding the U.S. currency.

Some analysts said the statement was a thinly veiled swipe at Kenya's commercial banks who have been locked in a bitter war of words with the regulator over what has been driving the shilling south.

"... the Central Bank now proposes to sell foreign exchange directly to targeted sectors of the economy which are most beneficial to the widest public," the central bank said in a statement signed by Governor Njuguna Ndung'u.

"This will therefore shift a significant component of the demand for foreign exchange away from the market," said the statement.

The Central Bank also said it would buy directly from major foreign exchange earners to diversify its sources of foreign exchange reserves.

The shilling, down 27.7 percent against the dollar, is the world's worst performing currency this year after the Belarus rouble, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The third worst performer is neighbouring Uganda's shilling, which has declined 21.7 percent against the U.S. currency in the year to date.

Kenya and Uganda are beset with soaring prices which saw their inflation rates rise to 16.67 percent and 21.4 percent respectively in August, mainly due to rising food and fuel prices.

WITCH HUNT

The central bank's statement marks a departure from its normal operating policy, underscoring the bad blood between the central bank and commercial banks who have clashed in the past over the regulator's pro-growth strategy.

Last week the central bank spooked some market observers who feared a retreat from free-market policies when it said it was committed to a market-determined foreign exchange rate only as long as it was supported by fundamentals.

Independent economic analyst Aly Khan Satchu said central bank Governor Njuguna Ndung'u was on a "witch hunt."

"Friday's press statement and today's are essentially inviting people to take their money out of the shilling while they can, as he is essentially saying it will no longer be a free market and people's money will only be convertible at the central banker's discretion," said Satchu.

"They've got to come out and say they are committed to a fully convertible currency. It's fallen so dramatically since Friday because of that statement and people are desperate."

Other market analysts, however, suggested it had been the reluctance of the central bank to intervene more aggressively at an earlier date that had let the shilling hit levels unthinkable a few weeks ago.

"One of the reasons we got this far is because he (governor) was hesitant to intervene, possibly for too long, some might argue," said Evans Mugi, a research analyst at Genghis Capital.

"We feel more confident about the direction the shilling will take in the next couple of days", he said.

NO SUPPORT ON THE HORIZON

In the final hour of local trading, the shilling firmed to trade at 102.9 from 103.75, prior the central bank's statement.

"People who had long dollar positions are trying to get out in case the central bank tries to squeeze the market tomorrow," said one trader who declined to be named.

Another trader said he doubted the gains would be held.

"Nothing has changed. Economic fundamentals still point to a very weak shilling. I think it will slide again and touch 105," the second trader said, also requesting anonymity.

Political uncertainty ahead of next year's presidential election and the hearings of six high profile Kenyans, including the finance minister, at the International Criminal Court are doing nothing to soothe market nerves.

The shilling crashed through the key psychological level of 100 on Monday. Market traders said there was little on the horizon to offer support as turmoil in the euro zone, typical end-month dollar demand and panic buying helped drive the shilling south.

"(I) have no idea what it is going to take to turn this bleeding and battered currency around," one senior trader based outside Kenya said.

The shilling's emphatic breach of the 100 level set Kenya's chattering classes alight on social media. On Twitter, the hashtag #thingsstrongerthanthekenyashilling was at one point the most popular worldwide.

Contributions included: "Arsenal's defence"; "Kenyan MPs will to serve the people" and "wet toilet paper".

The steady erosion of the shilling's value this year has fuelled a sharp rise in consumer prices in east Africa's biggest economy.

The year-on-year rate of inflation is seen rising to 17.4 percent in September from 16.7 percent a month earlier, a median of 10 economists polled by Reuters showed.

The consumer rights group Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) said the shilling's fall had "run out of control".

"We shall sooner (rather) than later, be experiencing imported inflation making things worse as importers will be factoring in the increased costs of imports in the unit pricing," said COFEK Secretary General Stephen Mutoro.

