By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 28 The Kenyan shilling rallied against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank said it would trade hard currency directly with targeted economic sectors, but traders said the gains would be tough to sustain.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Njuguna Ndung'u sought on Tuesday to assure markets the bank was committed to a floating exchange rate and stressed he was not contemplating capital controls.

His remarks helped the shilling -- second only to the Belarus rouble as the worst performing currency in the world this year -- strengthen as much as 1.75 percent on Wednesday to an intra-day high of 101.10.

"This should restore confidence in the market, that the current measures are likely to be temporary and are aimed at restoring stability to the Kenyan shilling," said Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered in London.

"The implicit warning to financial institutions holding long dollar positions is clear -- near term, the CBK will meet strategic importer demand by itself, and in all likelihood then ask questions of the institutions that continue to hold large dollar positions."

At market's close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.20/40 to the dollar, up from Tuesday's close of 102.70/90.

Traders also attributed the shilling's rebound to the central bank's remarks that it would increase its oversight of commercial banks.

The Kenyan currency has been under fire for months due to a crisis of confidence in the central bank's ability to defend the currency, tackle inflation and close a widening balance of payments gap.

DUMPING STOCKS

The central bank's departure from its normal operations is the latest in a string of policy changes affecting Kenya's money markets, which at one stage saw the bank's discount rate spike at more than 30 percent before falling back to single figures.

Some market players warned the central bank would have to tread carefully to ensure the direct sales would not be open to abuse in a country riddled with corruption.

They also cautioned that the central bank's scope to sell dollars would be limited by a widening balance of payments gap and below-target foreign exchange reserves.

"(Kenya) sends out more dollars than (it) receives, so that shortfall -- they will have to get it from somewhere. Unless they fix where the dollars should trade (and) they have a rate where interbank should be trading, this could work against them," said another senior trader.

At the stock market, the main NSE-20 Share index extended its fall to a seventh straight day, falling 1.1 percent to a 21-month low of 3,323.44 points.

The NSE 20 is down 24.16 percent so far this year, ranking it among sub-Saharan Africa's worst performing bourses, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"There are few traders and those trading are dumping shares at a loss to meet their financial obligations," said Robert Munuku an analyst at Drummond Investment Bank.

British-American was second top loser, shedding 5.22 percent to 6.30 shillings as investors took profits of the 21 percent gain it made in the last six sessions, Munuku said.

