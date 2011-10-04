* Shilling weakens for three straight days
* Market expects central bank to raise key rate
* Stock fall for 12th day, no reprieve in sight
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 4 Kenya's shilling fell
against the dollar for a third session on Tuesday, weighed down
by energy sector demand, with eyes on a central bank meeting
expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday.
Stocks also stayed in negative territory for the third week
running, also partially due to the shilling's woes and analysts
expect the monetary policy committee to take action.
A rate rise would be the second in four weeks and could
offer some reprieve to the shilling, whose 25 percent slide
makes it one of the worst performing emerging currencies this
year, hit by concerns over double-digit inflation and the bank's
policy mix.
At close of market at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 102.00/20 against the dollar, weaker than Monday's
close of 101.20/40.
"Trade will be cautious tomorrow, until we know exactly what
we are up to. But we expect with the inflation rate going up the
central bank would raise the rate a bit," said a senior trader
with one commercial bank.
All 12 analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to
raise rates from the current 7 percent, with the median forecast
split between 7.50 percent and 7.75 percent.
Some even expect the central bank to raise rates by as much
as 300 basis points to 10 percent.
Traders said the market was keen to see the recommendations
of a high-level committee set up by the prime minister's office
to look into ways of stemming the shilling's decline after the
government said the central bank's measures were not
sufficient.
The shilling was also weighed down by a weakening euro which
fell to a nine-month low against the dollar due to continuing
fears about the spread of the euro zone's debt crisis, sparking
sales of assets in emerging markets.
"Markets are crazy because of the euro. That's why we are
seeing wide spreads," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at
Diamond Trust Bank.
At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark index
fell for the 12th straight day, down marginally by 0.1 percent
to 3.277.79 points.
The shilling's woes have also hit stocks performance,
helping push the index down 26 percent this year.
"Everything at the moment is largely priced in the Kenya
shilling and the seemingly daily twists and turns of the local
unit's woes continue to poke holes in investors' emotions,"
George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa Capital, said.
"That could potentially yield more and more pessimistic
sentiments in the market this week."
Kenya Commercial Bank , the biggest bank by asset
terms, fell 1.54 percent to 15.80 shilling with foreign
investors sells accounting for a big part of the volumes.
In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 2.48
billion Kenyan shillings ($24.5 million) were traded, down from
2.52 billion previously.
