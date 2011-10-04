* Shilling weakens for three straight days

* Market expects central bank to raise key rate

* Stock fall for 12th day, no reprieve in sight (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 4 Kenya's shilling fell against the dollar for a third session on Tuesday, weighed down by energy sector demand, with eyes on a central bank meeting expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday.

Stocks also stayed in negative territory for the third week running, also partially due to the shilling's woes and analysts expect the monetary policy committee to take action.

A rate rise would be the second in four weeks and could offer some reprieve to the shilling, whose 25 percent slide makes it one of the worst performing emerging currencies this year, hit by concerns over double-digit inflation and the bank's policy mix.

At close of market at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.00/20 against the dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 101.20/40.

"Trade will be cautious tomorrow, until we know exactly what we are up to. But we expect with the inflation rate going up the central bank would raise the rate a bit," said a senior trader with one commercial bank.

All 12 analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to raise rates from the current 7 percent, with the median forecast split between 7.50 percent and 7.75 percent.

Some even expect the central bank to raise rates by as much as 300 basis points to 10 percent.

Traders said the market was keen to see the recommendations of a high-level committee set up by the prime minister's office to look into ways of stemming the shilling's decline after the government said the central bank's measures were not sufficient.

The shilling was also weighed down by a weakening euro which fell to a nine-month low against the dollar due to continuing fears about the spread of the euro zone's debt crisis, sparking sales of assets in emerging markets.

"Markets are crazy because of the euro. That's why we are seeing wide spreads," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark index fell for the 12th straight day, down marginally by 0.1 percent to 3.277.79 points.

The shilling's woes have also hit stocks performance, helping push the index down 26 percent this year.

"Everything at the moment is largely priced in the Kenya shilling and the seemingly daily twists and turns of the local unit's woes continue to poke holes in investors' emotions," George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa Capital, said.

"That could potentially yield more and more pessimistic sentiments in the market this week."

Kenya Commercial Bank , the biggest bank by asset terms, fell 1.54 percent to 15.80 shilling with foreign investors sells accounting for a big part of the volumes.

