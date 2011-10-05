* Shilling seen firming further to below 100 per dlr

* Rising yield to attract offshore dlrs, euro woes a concern

* Stocks extend fall, banks seen weighing (Adds central bank's rate hike, markets close)

By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Oct 5 The Kenyan shilling gained against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank raised the benchmark lending rate by a higher-than-expected 400 basis points to 11 percent and traders expected the currency to strengthen further.

Traders said the local currency could firm to below 100 shillings per dollar gradually as the market reacts to the decision and yields on government securities rise attracting offshore investors.

At close of markets, the shilling was quoted at 101.20/40 against the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 102.00/20.

"It was a shock. The market did not expect such a bold move from central bank. Its timing was a bit late, but a correct one still," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading Commercial Bank of Africa.

"The correction in the shilling will be gradual as the market digests this decision."

The central bank is facing double digit inflation -- 17.32 percent in September -- and a 25 percent slide in the shilling's value against the dollar this year.

All analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the MPC meeting expected a rate rise, with the highest forecast predicting a 300 basis point rise to 10 percent.

"This was totally unexpected, but what the markets wanted. Central bank has kind of reversed its earlier stance using the word 'relief'. Four hundred basis points is a drastic turn around from what we've seen in previous MPC decisions," Alex Muiruri, an analyst at African Alliance Securities, said.

Traders said the euro zone debt woes could still weigh on the shilling as risk averse investors sell emerging markets assets on fear of global economy sliding into a downturn.

Other traders said a possible decline in dollar inflows from the tourism sector after two western tourists were kidnapped at the coastal town of Lamu in separate incidents, possibly dampening arrivals ahead of the crucial December peak season, could also weigh on the shilling.

"Markets are monitoring the tourism industry to see if the recent kidnappings will have a substantial negative impact on bookings which could translate to low numbers and therefore low inflows from this sector," said Bank of Africa in a daily report to its clients.

Tourism was the third largest source of foreign exchange last year, earning the east African nation 74 billion shillings in hard currencies.

In stocks, the main NSE 20-Share index extended its fall for the third week by 0.14 percent to 3273.33 points, to a 22-month low -- last touched on Jan. 6, 2010.

Traders said the stock market would continue its poor show, weighed down by the financial sector which is expected to take a hit from the CBR hike, that may see cost of funds go up.

"Investors will probably exit interest rate sensitive stocks such as banks which will take a hit because the cost of funds will increase," said Evans Mugi, a research analyst at Genghis Capital.

NIC Bank was one of the top losers, shaving off 4.10 percent to finish at 29.25 shillings a share.

(Editing by Yara Bayoumy/Ruth Pitchford)