By Kevin Mwanza and Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Oct 6 The Kenyan shilling lost its earlier gains against the dollar on Thursday pushed down by huge demand for greenbacks by energy sector importers, while stocks halted a three-week fall.

Traders said they expected the shilling to firm after the central bank shocked the market with a 400 basis points rise in its lending rate on Wednesday in its bid to combat rampant inflation and stabilise the exchange rate.

The currency rose by around a shilling per dollar on Wednesday after the rate shock.

At the 1300 GMT close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.30/60 against the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 101.00/101.50.

"There was a big order for dollars from the oil guys going through. This move is strictly on fundamentals," said a trader with one commercial bank.

"After the rate hike yesterday I'd expect the shilling to firm gradually, but at the moment (dollar) demand outweigh supply," he added.

The shilling has borne the brunt of higher oil and food prices in international markets this year, tumbling to several record lows against the dollar since March.

The situation was compounded by a row between markets and central bank over how to deal with the challenge, as well as by the effects of the debt crisis in the euro zone.

Traders said even though the increase was a positive move, attention needed to shift towards addressing a widening balance of payments gap, to stave off further weakening of the shilling.

Also on Thursday, the government said it expected the shilling to strengthen "very soon" and pledged not to let it slide again.

The government has requested additional balance of payments support from the International Monetary Fund and it is planning to issue a debut Eurobond this fiscal year, bringing its issuance forward from the 2012/13 (July-June) fiscal year.

"IMF's balance of payment support could arrest shilling's weakness," said Edward Gitahi of PineBrige Investments.

On the stocks market, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index halted a three-week fall, edging up 0.26 percent to 3,281.76 points.

"There was little activity today, with local investors buying mostly, while foreign investors participation was subdued," said Deris Mugoi , an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

"I don't expect equities bear run will stop. Stock are likely to surfer as investors move to the fixed income market as yield rise."

Shares in Safaricom , Kenya's biggest mobile services provider, rose 3.39 percent to 3.05 shillings.

In fixed income, government bonds worth 1.39 billion Kenyan shillings ($13.7 million)were traded, down from 2.05 billion on Wednesday.

($1 = 101.650 Kenyan Shillings)