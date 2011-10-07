* Market expect c.bank to further support shilling after rate hike

* Government taskforce affirms commitment to a floating FX rate

* Rising bond yields seen offering shilling support

* Stocks reverse previous day gain (Recast with markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Oct 7 The Kenyan shilling recovered from an earlier fall to close firmer against the dollar on Friday helped by banks selling dollars ahead of the weekend, while stocks fell marginally, reversing the previous day's gain.

A government high-level team set up to examine more ways to stem the shilling's weakness said East Africa's biggest economy was committed to a floating foreign exchange rate, but the shilling did not react to the remarks because traders said the central bank had calmed market jitters with its shock 400 basis point rise in the benchmark rate to 11 percent.

The shilling had fallen in early trade, weighed down by heavy dollar demand from telecom and oil sector importers.

The central bank unveiled the rate rise on Wednesday -- the second time in less than a month -- in a bid to finally tackle a runaway spike in inflation, boosting the country's battered shilling and countering months of criticism that its policy has been weak.

At close of market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.10/30 against the dollar -- from a session low of 103.20/40 -- a tad stronger than Thursday's close of 102.30/60.

The shilling, which is down 28 percent this year, is trading off an all-time low of 104.15 it hit in late September.

"The shilling came off its session low helped by banks squaring off their positions ahead of the weekend," a senior trader at a leading commercial bank said.

The government, which is seeking an extra $250-$350 million from the IMF to cover its balance of payments gap, said on Thursday it expected the shilling to strengthen "very soon" and pledged not to let it slide again.

Traders said rising yields on government securities could attract offshore investors injecting dollars into the market helping the shilling firm in coming days.

The yield on the 91-day Treasury bill , that was massively oversubscribed, rose to 14.836 percent at the auction on Thursday, the highest level it has been this year.

"Rising yields have given some hope that the shilling's weaknesses could come to a halt soon," Bank of Africa said in a daily report to its clients.

On the Nairobi bourse, the main NSE 20-Share index reversed Thursday's gains, shedding 0.27 percent to finish at 3273.05 points, as high yield on government securities attracted investor into fixed income.

"It could be due to yesterday Treasury bills. It is creating more downward pressure on stocks," Samora Kariuki, research analyst at NIC Securities, said.

"There is a pointer towards depressed growth, especially after the monetary tightening on Wednesday. So investors could be reacting to poor growth prospects and companies earnings are not expected to be good."

East African Breweries , the most capitalised stock on the bourse, was among the top losers down 3.1 percent to close at 155 shillings as investors expected reduced beer sale in the east Africa region plagued by high inflation rates.

Editing by Yara Bayoumy