* Shilling weaker due to short-covering
* Stocks close higher, Kenya Airways helps
(Adds stocks, closing rate)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Oct 10 The Kenyan shilling fell
against the dollar on Monday as banks covered short positions on
doubts over the direction of the exchange rate, while stocks
eked out gains, lifted by shares of the national airline.
At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 103.50/104.00 per dollar, down from Friday's close
of 102.70/90.
"This move is due to short-covering by banks... you will
probably see the shilling weaken a bit, really on demand basis,"
said a senior trader with a leading commercial bank.
Traders said the operative word in the market was squared
positions, with any sale of dollars to a client being covered
through the interbank market, amid extreme volatility.
Some traders had been expecting that the central bank would
come to the market to trade with clients from certain sectors,
as it had proposed doing. But the government said on Friday that
would not happen, so those traders moved to cover shorts on
Monday.
They attributed the move to a lack of clarity on the likely
direction of the shilling after the central bank raised interest
rates sharply last week to contain extreme volatility in the
market and check inflation.
While the shock move by the central bank is expected to
offer support to the shilling as banks pay a bit more to fund
long dollar positions, strong underlying demand for dollars from
importers as well as debt problems in the euro zone are clouding
that outlook.
"Any time you sell to a customer, you go and cover yourself
in the market. You see you have got 'risk on, risk off' in
Europe so you don't want to be the guy who is caught sitting
short," said Ignatius Chicha, treasurer at Citi Kenya.
In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 added
0.64 percent to close at 3293.95 points, as investors continued
to buy into Kenya Airways before its shares start to
trade without dividend rights later this week.
Shares of the airline, which is 26 percent-owned by
AirFrance-KLM, added 5.77 percent to close at 27.50 shillings
apiece.
George Bodo, a research analyst at Apex Capital, said the
fundamentals of the bourse like traded volumes and foreign
investor participation continued to be poor, reflecting investor
flight into less risky assets like Treasury bills.
Local investors dominated the session, accounting for 66
percent of traded volumes, unlike in the recent past when
foreign investors accounted for the bulk of activities.
Banking sector shares were also heavily traded during the
session.
In the bond market, securities worth 1.33 billion shillings
were traded, up from 820.7 million shillings in the previous
session.
...........................Shilling spot rates
<0#KESF=>.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
<0#KETSYSTR=>.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)