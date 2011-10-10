* Shilling weaker due to short-covering

* Stocks close higher, Kenya Airways helps (Adds stocks, closing rate)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Oct 10 The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar on Monday as banks covered short positions on doubts over the direction of the exchange rate, while stocks eked out gains, lifted by shares of the national airline.

At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 103.50/104.00 per dollar, down from Friday's close of 102.70/90.

"This move is due to short-covering by banks... you will probably see the shilling weaken a bit, really on demand basis," said a senior trader with a leading commercial bank.

Traders said the operative word in the market was squared positions, with any sale of dollars to a client being covered through the interbank market, amid extreme volatility.

Some traders had been expecting that the central bank would come to the market to trade with clients from certain sectors, as it had proposed doing. But the government said on Friday that would not happen, so those traders moved to cover shorts on Monday.

They attributed the move to a lack of clarity on the likely direction of the shilling after the central bank raised interest rates sharply last week to contain extreme volatility in the market and check inflation.

While the shock move by the central bank is expected to offer support to the shilling as banks pay a bit more to fund long dollar positions, strong underlying demand for dollars from importers as well as debt problems in the euro zone are clouding that outlook.

"Any time you sell to a customer, you go and cover yourself in the market. You see you have got 'risk on, risk off' in Europe so you don't want to be the guy who is caught sitting short," said Ignatius Chicha, treasurer at Citi Kenya.

In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 added 0.64 percent to close at 3293.95 points, as investors continued to buy into Kenya Airways before its shares start to trade without dividend rights later this week.

Shares of the airline, which is 26 percent-owned by AirFrance-KLM, added 5.77 percent to close at 27.50 shillings apiece.

George Bodo, a research analyst at Apex Capital, said the fundamentals of the bourse like traded volumes and foreign investor participation continued to be poor, reflecting investor flight into less risky assets like Treasury bills.

Local investors dominated the session, accounting for 66 percent of traded volumes, unlike in the recent past when foreign investors accounted for the bulk of activities.

Banking sector shares were also heavily traded during the session.

