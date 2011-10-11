* Heavy importer dollar demand, short covering drives shilling south

* Volatile shilling, euro zone debt crisis to keep investors at bay

* Stocks up for the second straight session (Adds market close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 11 Kenya's shilling hit a fresh record low against the dollar on Tuesday, tumbling 3 percent as importers snapped up the greenback and banks moved to close bets on a recovery after last week's 4 percentage-point hike in interest rates.

The shilling, which has fallen 25 percent against the dollar this year, lurched from one record low to another, first sinking to 106.2 and then hitting an intra-day low of 107 in the next settled trade 18 minutes later, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Traders said importers had been sitting tight on orders for dollars after the central bank said on Sept. 27 that it would trade foreign exchange directly with end customers, bypassing commercial banks.

This had fuelled expectations the central bank would be selling dollars direct to the market at a favourable rate.

But last Friday, a technical team set up by Prime Minister Raila Odinga said Kenya was committed to a free floating exchange rate.

"Corporates that were holding back, hoping that the (central bank) would meet their dollar demand as it had earlier indicated, are now buying after the Prime Minister's team said (the regulator) would not be selling," said a senior trader at a commercial bank.

"Once these tickets are filled, we could consolidate at a higher level."

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.30/50 compared with Monday's close of 103.50/104.00.

The shilling, among the world's worst-performing currencies this year, had seen some respite after the Central Bank of Kenya ramped up its key lending rate by 400 basis points to 11 percent in a bid to stabilise the battered currency and cap consumer prices.

Analysts had said the huge interest rate hike would be a big step towards restoring confidence in a regulator markets had feared lacked the mettle to tackle inflation and defend the shilling. But they also said any improvement in the currency would be gradual.

During a meeting with parliament's departmental committee on finance, central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u pledged to tackle the problems more robustly, adding that all arms of government would co-ordinate their efforts.

"Monetary policy alone will not solve the problem," Chris Okemo, chairman of the committee told a news conference held jointly with the Ndung'u.

With a lack of clarity in the market, traders said squared positions were the focus, with any sale of dollars to a client being covered through the interbank market amid high volatility.

"Guys are covering short dollar positions and there is a bit of panic in the market," said a senior trader at one commercial bank.

Market players said it was difficult to give technical levels as the shilling had tumbled through uncharted territory.

They said debt problems in the euro zone were further clouding the outlook, as rising yields on Kenyan government securities may not attract offshore investors who are selling risky assets in emerging markets.

"With the global risk aversion, we don't expect a lot of offshore to be investing in our sovereign bonds and volatility in the currency is making it worse," said another trader.

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share index was barely changed, with only three of its constituent stocks edging up. The index added 0.08 percent to settle at 3,296.55 points in a market characterised by lower than usual turnover.

Renaldo D'souza, a research analyst at Genghis Capital, said volatility in the local currency and the global asset sell-off in emerging markets was keeping foreign investors away.

"It is important to note that foreign investors are still on the buy side. That is three days in a row, which means that they're still seeing bargains on the NSE," D'souza said.

Shares in sisal producer Rea Vipingo led the gains, up 7.54 percent to 16.40 shillings -- a seven-month high -- helped by bargain hunters buying on high full-year profits expectations.

($1 = 103.600 Kenyan Shillings)