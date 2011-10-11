* Heavy importer dollar demand, short covering drives
shilling south
* Volatile shilling, euro zone debt crisis to keep investors
at bay
* Stocks up for the second straight session
(Adds market close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 11 Kenya's shilling hit a
fresh record low against the dollar on Tuesday, tumbling 3
percent as importers snapped up the greenback and banks moved to
close bets on a recovery after last week's 4 percentage-point
hike in interest rates.
The shilling, which has fallen 25 percent against the dollar
this year, lurched from one record low to another, first sinking
to 106.2 and then hitting an intra-day low of 107 in the next
settled trade 18 minutes later, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Traders said importers had been sitting tight on orders for
dollars after the central bank said on Sept. 27 that it would
trade foreign exchange directly with end customers, bypassing
commercial banks.
This had fuelled expectations the central bank would be
selling dollars direct to the market at a favourable rate.
But last Friday, a technical team set up by Prime Minister
Raila Odinga said Kenya was committed to a free floating
exchange rate.
"Corporates that were holding back, hoping that the (central
bank) would meet their dollar demand as it had earlier
indicated, are now buying after the Prime Minister's team said
(the regulator) would not be selling," said a senior trader at a
commercial bank.
"Once these tickets are filled, we could consolidate at a
higher level."
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 106.30/50 compared with Monday's close of
103.50/104.00.
The shilling, among the world's worst-performing currencies
this year, had seen some respite after the Central Bank of Kenya
ramped up its key lending rate by 400 basis points
to 11 percent in a bid to stabilise the battered currency and
cap consumer prices.
Analysts had said the huge interest rate hike would be a big
step towards restoring confidence in a regulator markets had
feared lacked the mettle to tackle inflation and defend the
shilling. But they also said any improvement in the currency
would be gradual.
During a meeting with parliament's departmental
committee on finance, central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u
pledged to tackle the problems more robustly, adding that all
arms of government would co-ordinate their efforts.
"Monetary policy alone will not solve the problem," Chris
Okemo, chairman of the committee told a news conference held
jointly with the Ndung'u.
With a lack of clarity in the market, traders said squared
positions were the focus, with any sale of dollars to a client
being covered through the interbank market amid high volatility.
"Guys are covering short dollar positions and there is a bit
of panic in the market," said a senior trader at one commercial
bank.
Market players said it was difficult to give technical
levels as the shilling had tumbled through uncharted territory.
They said debt problems in the euro zone were further
clouding the outlook, as rising yields on Kenyan government
securities may not attract offshore investors who are selling
risky assets in emerging markets.
"With the global risk aversion, we don't expect a lot of
offshore to be investing in our sovereign bonds and volatility
in the currency is making it worse," said another trader.
On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share
index was barely changed, with only three of its
constituent stocks edging up. The index added 0.08 percent to
settle at 3,296.55 points in a market characterised by lower
than usual turnover.
Renaldo D'souza, a research analyst at Genghis Capital, said
volatility in the local currency and the global asset sell-off
in emerging markets was keeping foreign investors away.
"It is important to note that foreign investors are still on
the buy side. That is three days in a row, which means that
they're still seeing bargains on the NSE," D'souza said.
Shares in sisal producer Rea Vipingo led the gains,
up 7.54 percent to 16.40 shillings -- a seven-month high --
helped by bargain hunters buying on high full-year profits
expectations.
In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 2.38
billion shillings ($23 million), up from 1.33 billion shillings
previously.
($1 = 103.600 Kenyan Shillings)
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George
Obulutsa and Catherine Evans)