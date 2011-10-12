* Shilling gains 2.2 percent on cbank repo, profit taking

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 12 Kenya's shilling rose 2.2 percent against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank tightened liquidity through a repurchasing agreement and building on gains made earlier in the session when tea exporters and offshore banks sold dollars.

Central Bank of Kenya mopped up 1.5 billion shillings from the targeted 10 billion shillings in Wednesday's repurchasing agreement.

Traders said commercial banks were holding on to shillings as they needed liquidity in the volatile market. They expected the local currency, which fell 4 percent this week, to remain under pressure in the near future.

"The shilling strengthened a bit after the repo. It had firmed earlier on tea flows and offshore banks selling dollars," said a trader at one local bank.

"These gains might trigger dollar demand at lower levels. This is sort of a correction after the run we saw yesterday."

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 104.00/20 against the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 106.30/50.

Charts showed the shilling has to firm past 103.90 for a meaningful recovery to take hold with failure to do so pointing to a range of 104-107 per dollar.

The shilling sank to a record low of 107 per dollar on Tuesday, driven south by heavy demand for the greenback from importers who had been holding back orders on expectations that the central bank would be selling the greenback direct to the market at a favourable rate.

A high-level technical team set up by Prime Minister Raila Odinga discounted importers expectations when they said on Friday Kenya was committed to a free floating exchange rate.

The shilling, among the world's worst-performing currencies this year, had seen some respite after the Central Bank of Kenya ramped up its key lending rate by 400 basis points to 11 percent in a bid to stabilise the battered currency and cap consumer prices.

Analysts had said the huge interest rate hike would be a big step towards restoring confidence in a regulator which markets had feared lacked the mettle to tackle inflation and defend the shilling. But they also said any improvement in the currency would be gradual.

Debt problems in the euro zone are clouding the outlook further, market players said.

"We expect the market to remain jittery in the days to come with panic buying of the dollar expected to keep the shilling firmly on the back foot and extremely volatile," Bank of Africa said in a daily market report to its clients.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose for a third straight day, up 0.3 percent to 3,306.34 points, helped by bargain hunters after a recent fall in stocks.

"It is too soon to call but the index is showing some resilience and share prices are starting to look quite attractive to some investors," said Mercy Njoroge of Tsavo Securities.

Shares in Rea Vipingo , a Kenyan based sisal producer, extended its gains to a nine-month high by 7.54 percent to 17.45 shillings as investors bought on expectations of better full-year profits.

($1 = 106.150 Kenyan Shillings)