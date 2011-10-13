* Shilling gains nearly 2 percent vs dollar
* Shilling seen firming further on rising yields
* Central bank's repo receives low bids
* Stocks halt three-day gains
(Adds FinMin comments, central bank repo)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 13 The Kenyan shilling
extended its gains against the dollar on Thursday after Finance
Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said the Treasury was committed to
acting decisively to stem instability in the foreign exchange
market.
Moments later the central bank's governor said the regulator
was intensifying its mop up of shilling liquidity through
repurchase agreements.
The banks has been in the market twice this week mopping up
liquidity, but has only managed to take out 2.25 billion
shilling ($21.6 million) out of the 25 billion shillings it
targeted as commercial banks held back their bids.
"It has been taken positively by the market and the shilling
has gained (nearly) 2 percent today. Going forward, rising
interest rates will support the shilling gradually," said a
senior trader at one commercial bank.
"The repo bids have been low because the market right now is
naturally short. Most of the liquidity is targeted at the
three-month Treasury bills."
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 102.20/40 against the dollar, stronger than
Wednesday's close at 104.00/20.
The shilling had firmed earlier helped by tea sector players
selling greenbacks.
East Africa's central bank governors agreed on Wednesday to
work together on tightening monetary policy, stemming foreign
exchange volatility and curbing currency speculation, but did
not announce any specific measures.
Traders said they expected the battered Kenyan currency --
down 21.2 percent this year -- to remain under pressure in the
near term by importers buying dollars who want to take advantage
of the two-day gains.
The shilling sank to a record low of 107 per dollar on
Tuesday, driven down by heavy demand for dollars from importers
who had been holding back orders on expectations that the
central bank would be selling dollars direct to the market at a
favourable rate.
A government technical team, however, said Kenya was
committed to a free floating exchange rate, dashing importers'
hopes for cheaper hard currency.
Central bank, however, surprised the market with a 400 basis
point interest rate hike to 11 percent last week and traders
expected it to support the shilling gradually and cap rising
consumer prices, although the euro zone's debt crisis still
weighed.
"Oil and telecoms guys are likely to come in picking dollars
after the gains, weakening the shilling again," said a trader at
a commercial bank.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index snapped
three days of gains, edging down 0.48 percent to 3,290.90 points
as investors sold across most stocks.
"Volumes continue to be tepid as both local and foreign
investors cut their positions," said George Bodo, an analyst at
Apex Africa Capital.
"We project scenarios where investors, wary of the
uncertainties clouding the Kenya Shilling's performance versus a
basket of global currencies, will gradually shift their focus to
long term."
Bank sector stocks made up the biggest part of the losers
during Thursday session as investors expected their profits to
dip in the second half of the year hit by rising interest rates
and a volatile shilling, analysts said.
Corporate and government bonds worth 1.92 billion shillings
($18.5 million) were traded, down from 1.97 billion shillings on
Wednesday.
($1 = 104.050 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy/Toby Chopra)