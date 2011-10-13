* Shilling gains nearly 2 percent vs dollar

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 13 The Kenyan shilling extended its gains against the dollar on Thursday after Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said the Treasury was committed to acting decisively to stem instability in the foreign exchange market.

Moments later the central bank's governor said the regulator was intensifying its mop up of shilling liquidity through repurchase agreements.

The banks has been in the market twice this week mopping up liquidity, but has only managed to take out 2.25 billion shilling ($21.6 million) out of the 25 billion shillings it targeted as commercial banks held back their bids.

"It has been taken positively by the market and the shilling has gained (nearly) 2 percent today. Going forward, rising interest rates will support the shilling gradually," said a senior trader at one commercial bank.

"The repo bids have been low because the market right now is naturally short. Most of the liquidity is targeted at the three-month Treasury bills."

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.20/40 against the dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close at 104.00/20.

The shilling had firmed earlier helped by tea sector players selling greenbacks.

East Africa's central bank governors agreed on Wednesday to work together on tightening monetary policy, stemming foreign exchange volatility and curbing currency speculation, but did not announce any specific measures.

Traders said they expected the battered Kenyan currency -- down 21.2 percent this year -- to remain under pressure in the near term by importers buying dollars who want to take advantage of the two-day gains.

The shilling sank to a record low of 107 per dollar on Tuesday, driven down by heavy demand for dollars from importers who had been holding back orders on expectations that the central bank would be selling dollars direct to the market at a favourable rate.

A government technical team, however, said Kenya was committed to a free floating exchange rate, dashing importers' hopes for cheaper hard currency.

Central bank, however, surprised the market with a 400 basis point interest rate hike to 11 percent last week and traders expected it to support the shilling gradually and cap rising consumer prices, although the euro zone's debt crisis still weighed.

"Oil and telecoms guys are likely to come in picking dollars after the gains, weakening the shilling again," said a trader at a commercial bank.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index snapped three days of gains, edging down 0.48 percent to 3,290.90 points as investors sold across most stocks.

"Volumes continue to be tepid as both local and foreign investors cut their positions," said George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa Capital.

"We project scenarios where investors, wary of the uncertainties clouding the Kenya Shilling's performance versus a basket of global currencies, will gradually shift their focus to long term."

Bank sector stocks made up the biggest part of the losers during Thursday session as investors expected their profits to dip in the second half of the year hit by rising interest rates and a volatile shilling, analysts said.

($1 = 104.050 Kenyan Shillings)