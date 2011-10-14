* Central bank repo fails to attract bids for a third day

* Shilling seen firming further on tight liquidity

* Shilling gains 7.5 pct this week from a record low of 107

* Stocks fall for a second day (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 14 Kenya's shilling rallied 3 percent against the dollar on Friday as banks sold greenbacks after the central bank lowered commercial banks' foreign exchange exposures and mopped up liquidity through repurchase agreements.

The Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday said he supported the central bank's decision to lower commercial banks' foreign exchange exposure limits to 10 percent from 20 percent of their core capital with immediate effect.

"The shilling gained largely on interbank. Guys see it going down and have decided to sell dollars. This is mainly because of the measure specified by the finance minister yesterday," a trader at one commercial bank said.

At the end of trading, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 99.45/65 against the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 102.20/40.

The Central Bank of Kenya, which said on Thursday it would tighten shilling liquidity further, was back in the market for a third straight day and mopped up 200 million shillings ($1.9 million).

The bank has mopped up 2.45 billion shillings this week, well below the 30 billion shillings it had targeted as banks held back their bids.

The local currency has gained 7.5 percent this week from the record low of 107 per dollar it hit on Tuesday. It is down 19.1 percent for the year to date.

Traders said the shilling was volatile, but they expected it to gain, helped by the central bank's squeeze on liquidity.

"Spreads are quite wide due to (the) effects of what (Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta) said," a trader at a second commercial bank said.

In stocks, the benchmark index NSE-20 Share Index shed 0.41 percent to 3,277.50 point as investors cut back their portfolios.

"Investors exiting most counters as the market exhibit vulnerability to the negative sentiments from a weak shilling and rising inflation," said Mercy Njoroge of Tsavo Securities.

Shares in Kenya Airways , one of Africa's top airlines, led the losses 4.67 percent to 25.50 shillings on the day its shareholders approved it cash call offer.

($1 = 102.700 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)