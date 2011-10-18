* Shilling seen gaining further on liquidity squeeze

* Central bank sells dollars in market - traders

* Stocks gain for second straight day (Recast with markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 18 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday helped by tightening shilling liquidity as the central bank sold dollars to commercial banks, while stocks edged higher.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 99.20/40 against the dollar, slightly stronger than Monday's close of 99.30/50.

The central bank sought to mop up 1.5 billion shillings ($15.1 million) from the market through repurchase agreements for the fifth straight day, but it rejected all the bids after banks offered it 650 million shillings.

It also offered to sell dollars directly to banks for the second day in a row, with the twin aim of supporting supply and further draining shillings from the market, traders said.

"They were calling around. We saw the shilling gain a little bit at that time to below 99. But importer (dollar) demand at these levels is putting some pressure on the shilling," said a trader at one commercial bank.

The shilling fell to a record low of 107 against the dollar on Oct. 11, but has since recovered on the back of a government directive on Oct. 13 to commercial banks to cut their foreign exchange exposure to a maximum of 10 percent of their core capital, from 20 percent.

The move, announced by Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta, came amid surging interest rates after the central bank increased its benchmark lending rate by 400 basis points to 11 percent to stem foreign exchange volatility and rampant inflation.

The central bank said earlier this year that commercial banks held more than $2 billion in foreign exchange. Official useable foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank stood at $3.766 billion at the end of last week.

Charts showed 98.45 against the dollar as the next target for the shilling, followed by 96.70, with a move back to 96.00 possible, amid shrinking shilling liquidity.

In the money markets, the weighted average interbank rate rose to 16.68 percent on Monday from 15.41 percent on Friday, and traders said the rate may rise further on tight liquidity.

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose for the second straight day, up 0.35 percent to 3,301.11 points, lifted by gains in Kenya Commercial Bank shares.

"The market index gained on the second successive day, albeit recording low volumes as the shilling continued to firm against the dollar," said Standard Investment Bank in a market report.

Kenya Commercial Bank, the biggest bank in asset terms, traded the biggest volume of shares and edged up 0.63 percent to 14.80 per share as retail investors saw buying opportunities.

($1 = 99.550 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)