By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 19 Kenya's shilling weakened on Wednesday, ending five days of gains as importers took advantage of the shilling's stronger value to buy dollars and banks bought the greenback ahead of a public holiday on Thursday, while stocks fell slightly.

Traders said both the central bank and tight liquidity could support the local currency.

At close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.10/40 against the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 99.20/40.

"It's just guys covering their positions ahead of the holiday. We had customers who were covering their obligations and banks squaring off their positions," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

Financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

Bank of Africa said the market was seeing significant dollar demand from the petroleum sector.

"The shilling remains volatile as market players remain wary of central bank intervention. With this in mind we continue to expect the shilling to trade within a wide range of 99.00-101.00," Bank of Africa said in a market report.

"However end-month demand still remains a threat to the shilling's recent gains," it said.

The shilling had gained for five consecutive days -- firming 7.75 percent from a record low of 107 hit on Oct. 11 -- after policymakers ordered commercial banks to cut their foreign exchange exposure to a maximum of 10 percent of their core capital, from 20 percent.

The regulator has also been in the market mopping up shilling liquidity through repurchase agreements, while selling an unspecified amount of dollars to commercial banks, with the twin aim of boosting dollar supply and further draining shillings from the market.

A volatile shilling forced Kenya Airways to bill its domestic flights in dollar terms to avoid forex losses and traders said this could put pressure on the shilling if more corporates followed suit.

In the money markets, the weighted average interbank rate rose to 17.397 percent on Tuesday, from 16.6822 percent previously.

The interbank rate has risen steadily since Sept. 27, from a low of 5.6518 percent, and traders said they expected the rate to keep rising as liquidity tightens in the market.

"I don't expect it (shilling) to rally much on Friday as people may not come in after the holiday and being the end of the week," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was down marginally 0.02 percent to 3300.48 points, pulled down by shares of telecom operator Safaricom

"There was a huge Safaricom trade today that weighed down the whole market. I think it was more of profit-taking by a foreigner," said Ronald Lugalia, a trader at Afrika Investment Bank.

Safaricom's share price fell 1.61 percent to 3.05 shillings on huge volumes.

Shares in Equity Bank , the biggest bank by customers, rose 3.94 percent to 18.45 shillings as investor bought its stocks on anticipation that it will announce good third quarter financial results, Lugalia said.

