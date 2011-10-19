* Shilling reverses five-day winning streak
* Liquidity squeeze seen helping the shilling
* Stocks fall weighed by Safaricom shares
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 19 Kenya's shilling weakened on
Wednesday, ending five days of gains as importers took advantage
of the shilling's stronger value to buy dollars and banks bought
the greenback ahead of a public holiday on Thursday, while
stocks fell slightly.
Traders said both the central bank and tight liquidity could
support the local currency.
At close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 100.10/40 against the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's
close of 99.20/40.
"It's just guys covering their positions ahead of the
holiday. We had customers who were covering their obligations
and banks squaring off their positions," said Sameer Lagadia,
head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.
Financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public
holiday.
Bank of Africa said the market was seeing significant dollar
demand from the petroleum sector.
"The shilling remains volatile as market players remain wary
of central bank intervention. With this in mind we continue to
expect the shilling to trade within a wide range of
99.00-101.00," Bank of Africa said in a market report.
"However end-month demand still remains a threat to the
shilling's recent gains," it said.
The shilling had gained for five consecutive days -- firming
7.75 percent from a record low of 107 hit on Oct. 11 -- after
policymakers ordered commercial banks to cut their foreign
exchange exposure to a maximum of 10 percent of their core
capital, from 20 percent.
The regulator has also been in the market mopping up
shilling liquidity through repurchase agreements, while selling
an unspecified amount of dollars to commercial banks, with the
twin aim of boosting dollar supply and further draining
shillings from the market.
A volatile shilling forced Kenya Airways to bill
its domestic flights in dollar terms to avoid forex losses and
traders said this could put pressure on the shilling if more
corporates followed suit.
In the money markets, the weighted average interbank rate
rose to 17.397 percent on Tuesday, from 16.6822 percent
previously.
The interbank rate has risen steadily since Sept. 27, from a
low of 5.6518 percent, and traders said they expected the rate
to keep rising as liquidity tightens in the market.
"I don't expect it (shilling) to rally much on Friday as
people may not come in after the holiday and being the end of
the week," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial
Bank of Africa.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was down
marginally 0.02 percent to 3300.48 points, pulled down by shares
of telecom operator Safaricom
"There was a huge Safaricom trade today that weighed down
the whole market. I think it was more of profit-taking by a
foreigner," said Ronald Lugalia, a trader at Afrika Investment
Bank.
Safaricom's share price fell 1.61 percent to 3.05 shillings
on huge volumes.
Shares in Equity Bank , the biggest bank by
customers, rose 3.94 percent to 18.45 shillings as investor
bought its stocks on anticipation that it will announce good
third quarter financial results, Lugalia said.
In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 1.65
billion shillings ($16.5 million) were traded, down from 3.09
billion on Tuesday.
($1 = 99.900 Kenyan Shillings)
($1 = 99.900 Kenyan Shillings)