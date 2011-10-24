* Dollar demand from telecoms sector weigh on shilling
* Traders quote large spreads due to lack of liquidity
* Stocks edge up as foreign participation improves
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Oct 24 The Kenyan shilling lost
ground against the dollar on Monday, weighed by dollar demand
from the telecoms sector, while stocks rose slightly on improved
foreign participation.
At the 1300 GMT close of market, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 100.50/100.90 against the dollar, weaker than
Friday's close of 100.20/100.40.
"There was (dollar) demand from telecoms, coupled by forex
market illiquidity. That sent the shilling lower," said a trader
who did not wish to be named.
Traders quoted wide spreads during trading, indicating poor
liquidity, that exacerbated the impact of high demand.
"We are heading towards the month-end, so we expect (dollar)
demand. At the same time, risk appetite has come back in, the
euro has gained," said Peter Mutuku a trader at Bank of Africa.
"People don't want to buy at a high levels in case the
central bank comes in, and at the same time, they don't want to
sell too low in case end-month demand kicks in."
Traders said caution in the market was further heightened by
a central bank circular issued on Friday, that was seen
restricting offshore trading, but banks were watching for
clarification on the issue.
At the Nairobi bourse, the benchmark NSE 20 share index
was up 0.46 points to 3304.85 points on modest but
higher than-usual foreign participation.
Equity Bank , which was among the stocks that
attracted foreign interest was barely moved at 19 shillings,
despite pretax profit going up by 39 percent to 8.99 billion
shillings ($89.7 million) for the first nine months of this
year.
Chris Miriti, head of trading at African Alliance, said
there was over-supply of the bank's shares after a gradual sale
by a local institutional investor.
Government bonds worth 1.5 billion shillings were traded
down from Friday's close of 1.7 billion shillings.
...........................Shilling spot rates
<0#KESF=>.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
<0#KETSYSTR=>.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 100.250 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Stephen Nisbet)