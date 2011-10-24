* Dollar demand from telecoms sector weigh on shilling

* Traders quote large spreads due to lack of liquidity

* Stocks edge up as foreign participation improves (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Oct 24 The Kenyan shilling lost ground against the dollar on Monday, weighed by dollar demand from the telecoms sector, while stocks rose slightly on improved foreign participation.

At the 1300 GMT close of market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.50/100.90 against the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 100.20/100.40.

"There was (dollar) demand from telecoms, coupled by forex market illiquidity. That sent the shilling lower," said a trader who did not wish to be named.

Traders quoted wide spreads during trading, indicating poor liquidity, that exacerbated the impact of high demand.

"We are heading towards the month-end, so we expect (dollar) demand. At the same time, risk appetite has come back in, the euro has gained," said Peter Mutuku a trader at Bank of Africa.

"People don't want to buy at a high levels in case the central bank comes in, and at the same time, they don't want to sell too low in case end-month demand kicks in."

Traders said caution in the market was further heightened by a central bank circular issued on Friday, that was seen restricting offshore trading, but banks were watching for clarification on the issue.

At the Nairobi bourse, the benchmark NSE 20 share index was up 0.46 points to 3304.85 points on modest but higher than-usual foreign participation.

Equity Bank , which was among the stocks that attracted foreign interest was barely moved at 19 shillings, despite pretax profit going up by 39 percent to 8.99 billion shillings ($89.7 million) for the first nine months of this year.

Chris Miriti, head of trading at African Alliance, said there was over-supply of the bank's shares after a gradual sale by a local institutional investor.

($1 = 100.250 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Stephen Nisbet)