By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 26 The Kenyan shilling pared early losses to finish steady against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank sold dollars directly to commercial banks and sought to mop up shillings, while stocks rose for a third straight day.

The central bank had sought to hoover up 3 billion shillings ($29.8 million) through a repurchase offer, but received bids of just 250 million shillings and accepted them all at a weighted average rate of 20.4 percent.

Traders said the low demand indicated that liquidity was tightening further after the bank adopted an aggressively hawkish policy stance in the middle of last month.

At close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.90/101.10 against the dollar, up from an intraday low of 102.00/20, where it had earlier fallen from Tuesday's close of 100.90/101.20.

"The shilling has gained because they are selling dollars plus the repo," said a trader at one commercial bank.

The shilling had weakened in earlier trade to touch its lowest level since Oct. 14, when it touched 102.9, after oil sector importers bought dollars to meet end-month obligations.

Kenya's central bank tightened policy to combat rampant inflation and extreme volatility in the exchange rate, and traders said borrowing costs are likely to rise further when rate setters next meet on Nov. 1.

"We still expect further tightening and maybe they may touch on the CRR (banks' cash reserve ratios) this time," said a senior trader at another commercial bank.

The bank's policy committee shocked the market with a 400 basis point raise in its main rate to 11 percent on Oct. 5, a bid to tackle rising inflation, boost the shilling and counter criticism that its previous policy had been weak.

Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said measures like the rate increase, central bank dollar sales, mopping up of liquidity and cutting of foreign exchange exposure of banks had helped boost the shilling from 107 per dollar to about 99.

"We will remain vigilant and ready to take additional measures to stem any inflationary pressures and instability in the foreign exchange market," he said, adding he expected inflation to start edging down when October data is unveiled next week.

At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark share index rose for a third straight day, up 0.59 percent to 3,328.57 points.

Eric Musau, an analysts at Standard Investment Bank, said foreign investors had returned to the market this week, buying into blue-chip companies.

"Foreign investors are seeing opportunity at the current prices. There has also been a positive reaction to the good (financial) results coming in," Musau said.

Shares in Kenya Commercial Bank , Kenya's largest lender by assets, rose 5.69 percent to 15.80 shillings, a day after it posted a 40 percent jump in its pretax profit for the nine months to end-September.

($1 = 100.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)