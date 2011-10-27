* Shilling gains 1 pct, seen firmer on c.bank support

* Euro zone debt plan sends investors into Kenyan assets

* Stocks gain for a fourth straight day (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 27 The Kenyan shilling gained on Thursday as the central bank sold dollars to commercial banks and investors streamed back into riskier assets after euro zone leaders reached a deal to resolve its debt crisis, news that also sent stocks higher.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 99.60/100.20 against the dollar, 1.1 percent stronger than Wednesday's close of 100.90/101.10.

"The central bank was back selling dollars again. If it continued selling and squeezing shillings, we could see the shilling gain further," said a senior trader at one of the commercial banks.

The central bank sought to mop up 500 million shillings through repurchase agreements, but did not receive any bids from commercial banks despite offering above 20 percent for repo.

The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 19.4888 percent on Wednesday and the central bank set the discount window rate at 20.49 percent for any commercial bank that would borrow from it on Thursday.

"The market is already tight and it's being reflected in the interest rates," said a trader at another commercial bank.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose for a fourth straight day, jumping by 1.6 percent to 3,381.90 points, aided by a return of foreign investors into the bourse.

"It's a good sign foreign investors are streaming back mainly due to a stable currency. The euro zone crisis resolution plan is also attracting them back into our markets," said Renaldo D'souza, an analyst at Genghis Capital.

Shares in KenGen gained 8.11 percent to 10 shillings, its highest level since Sept. 16 and its biggest daily percentage gain in nearly a year, after the electricity producer posted a 47 percent jump in full-year pretax profit.

Barclays Bank shares extended gains by 3.56 percent to 13.10 shillings -- a two-month high -- ahead of its results for the nine months to September.

($1 = 100.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Stephen Nisbet)