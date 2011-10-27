* Shilling gains 1 pct, seen firmer on c.bank support
* Euro zone debt plan sends investors into Kenyan assets
* Stocks gain for a fourth straight day
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 27 The Kenyan shilling
gained on Thursday as the central bank sold dollars to
commercial banks and investors streamed back into riskier assets
after euro zone leaders reached a deal to resolve its debt
crisis, news that also sent stocks higher.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 99.60/100.20 against the dollar, 1.1 percent
stronger than Wednesday's close of 100.90/101.10.
"The central bank was back selling dollars again. If it
continued selling and squeezing shillings, we could see the
shilling gain further," said a senior trader at one of the
commercial banks.
The central bank sought to mop up 500 million shillings
through repurchase agreements, but did not receive any bids from
commercial banks despite offering above 20 percent for repo.
The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 19.4888
percent on Wednesday and the central bank set the discount
window rate at 20.49 percent for any commercial bank that would
borrow from it on Thursday.
"The market is already tight and it's being reflected in the
interest rates," said a trader at another commercial bank.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose
for a fourth straight day, jumping by 1.6 percent to 3,381.90
points, aided by a return of foreign investors into the bourse.
"It's a good sign foreign investors are streaming back
mainly due to a stable currency. The euro zone crisis resolution
plan is also attracting them back into our markets," said
Renaldo D'souza, an analyst at Genghis Capital.
Shares in KenGen gained 8.11 percent to 10
shillings, its highest level since Sept. 16 and its biggest
daily percentage gain in nearly a year, after the electricity
producer posted a 47 percent jump in full-year pretax profit.
Barclays Bank shares extended gains by 3.56 percent
to 13.10 shillings -- a two-month high -- ahead of its results
for the nine months to September.
In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 1.6
billion shillings ($15.9 million) were traded, up from 930
million shillings on Wednesday.
($1 = 100.750 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Stephen Nisbet)