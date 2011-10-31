* Stocks rise 1.7 pct, gains seen short lived

* Shilling reverse losses after cbank sells dollars

* Markets expect further monetary tightening on Tues. (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 31 Kenyan stocks rose to a 10-week high on Monday as investors bet on stronger-than-expected company results, while the shilling reversed early losses to close firmer after the central bank sold dollars to commercial banks.

The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index gained 1.7 percent to 3,507.34 points, extending a more than two-week winning streak to its highest since Aug. 23 when it touched 3,507.75 points.

Some analysts said the gains could be short-lived, in part because institutional investors remained outside a market that has fallen sharply this year.

"This is just speculative activity for the earning season. A lot of investors think the market has bottomed out. They could easily be caught up in a bull trap," said Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities.

"Large funds are still out of this market. We're still on a bearish trend until the end of this year."

Kenya's bourse has fallen 22 percent so far this year after investors took flight, rattled by a volatile shilling and a surging inflation rate that reached 18.9 percent in October.

Banks were amongst the strongest gainers. Shares in Barclays rose 4.61 percent to 14.75 shillings ahead of nine-month results.

The shilling closed stronger after the central bank sold dollars and sought, albeit unsuccessfully, to mop up shilling liquidity ahead of a ratesetting meeting on Tuesday.

"The central bank came in selling dollars again and guys reacted to that," said a senior trader at one commercial bank.

The Central Bank of Kenya has been selling unspecified amounts of dollars and soaking up shillings through repurchase agreements in recent weeks. Market players expect further tightening measures to support the ailing currency and rein in rampant consumer price inflation.

The bank sought to mop up 500 million shillings ($5.04 million) during the session, but received bids of just 100 million shillings and accepted none. .

At the market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 99.30/70 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 99.50/100.00.

Traders attributed the wide spreads to a persistent liquidity crunch and said the central bank appeared determined to keep the shilling below 100 to the dollar.

"I don't think (the central bank) is comfortable seeing the shilling at a three-digit level. Every time we see the shilling trading above 100, the central bank has been seriously selling dollars," said a trader with another commercial bank.

Traders anticipate the bank's policy committee may opt to increase banks' cash reserve ratio from 4.75 percent to tighten liquidity further.

In fixed income, government and government bonds worth 1.03 billion shillings ($10.3 million) were traded, up from 836.8 million on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates <0#KESF=>.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate <0#KETSYSTR=>.............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 99.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by John Stonestreet)