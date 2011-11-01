* Shilling gains 1.4 pct vs dollar

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Nov 1 The Kenyan shilling rallied 1.4 percent against the dollar on Tuesday to close at 98.00/50 as banks sold dollars in anticipation of a rate rise by central bank's policy committee, while stocks extended gains.

After the close of trading, the central bank's rate setting committee surprised the market by hiking the bank's key lending rate by a record 550 basis points to 16.5 percent.

In after-hours trading, market players said currency brokers were trading the shilling at 97.00.

"97.00 has already been graced and we're going to see 95 tomorrow. This rate hike is going to trickle down to cut credit and kill inflation," said a trader with one commercial bank.

The unprecedented hike, hot on the heels of a 4 percentage point rise early last month, shocked market players who had broadly anticipated the regulator would raise the rate by 100 basis points.

Kenya's policymakers have been struggling this year to rein in double digit rate inflation -- 18.9 percent in October -- and support the ailing shilling while maintaining a pro-growth strategy.

The central bank's piecemeal measures to tackle runaway consumer prices and the shilling's freefall in the first half of the year triggered a crisis of confidence in the bank's policymaking.

"(This is) another bold move, much bigger than we and the market expected, which is clearly aimed at tackling inflation much more aggressively. I think it will help stabilise the shilling," said Stuart Culverhouse of Exotix in London.

"It also shows how far behind the curve they got earlier this year as the Central Bank tries to restore its lost credibility," he said.

STOCKS EXTEND RALLY

Traders said the shilling had also firmed on the back of the International Monetary Fund's announcement late on Monday that it had provisionally approved an extra $250 million to top up Kenya's $500 million Extended Credit Facility.

The facility is meant to boost the east Africa's biggest economy's foreign exchange reserves to help tackle a widening balance of payments gap.

"People sitting on long dollar positions are selling because they expect the shilling to firm further," said Bhavin Chandaria, a trader at Imperial Bank.

In the money market, the average interbank lending rate rose to 21.7706 percent on Monday from 20.8507 percent on Friday, as banks competed for the few shillings available in the market.

At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index extended its more-than two weeks rally, up 0.82 percent to 3,536.25 points. Banks were among the biggest gainers.

"There is a positive sentiment in the banking industry since the few third quarter results we've seen have been good," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

Shares in Barclays Bank rose 2.71 percent to 15.15 shillings, while Co-operative Bank were up 2.42 percent to 14.80 shillings a share. The two are expected to release their nine-month results.

