* Shilling rallies on cbank rate hike, seen firmer
* Oil importers cut shilling's gains
* Stocks rally may be overdone - traders
(Recasts with market close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Nov 2 Kenya's shilling closed at
a six-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, a day after the
central bank's record rise in the key lending rate, down
slightly from earlier levels, after oil importers bought the
greenback late in the session.
At the market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
96.80/97.20 against the dollar, a level last touched on Sept 21.
It had rallied nearly 2 percent to 96.0 earlier helped by
the decision by the regulator's rate setting committee to hike
the benchmark rate 5.50 percentage points to 16.50
percent.
"Some late demand from importers cut some of the shilling's
gains. But we are surely headed to 95," said a trader with one
commercial bank.
The central bank said its unprecedented rate rise was aimed
at reigning in soaring consumer prices that pushed inflation to
18.9 percent in October. Inflation has been fueled by the
shilling's 16.50 percent drop against the dollar this year.
Traders said they expected further volatile trading as oil
importers pile in to buy dollars and take advantage of the
recent gains.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index inched
up 0.11 percent to 3,540.03 points in lackluster trading.
Equities traders said the more-than two weeks rally was
overdone.
Deris Mugoi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank said
foreign investors buying large cap stocks dominated the thin
trading.
"The recent gains could have been stretched and a correction
is likely," said Mugoi.
Kenya's main index has risen 8 percent since Oct. 4 helped
by foreign investors return into riskier assets after the euro
zone leaders reached a deal and bargain hunters betting on firms
nine-month results bought shares.
But the bourse remains down 20 percent for the year-to-date.
Shares in Co-operative Bank of Kenya rose 3.04
percent to 15.25 shillings as investors anticipate better
nine-month results in line with its banking counter parts.
In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 160.7
million shillings ($1.6 million) were traded, down from 1.49
billion shillings previously.
"Rates are going higher and people are not willing to buy
papers at these rates," said Mercy Njoroge, a trader at Tsavo
Securities.
...........................Shilling spot rates
<0#KESF=>.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
<0#KETSYSTR=>.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 98.400 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by Richard Lough/Anna Willard)