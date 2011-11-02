* Shilling rallies on cbank rate hike, seen firmer

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Nov 2 Kenya's shilling closed at a six-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, a day after the central bank's record rise in the key lending rate, down slightly from earlier levels, after oil importers bought the greenback late in the session.

At the market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 96.80/97.20 against the dollar, a level last touched on Sept 21.

It had rallied nearly 2 percent to 96.0 earlier helped by the decision by the regulator's rate setting committee to hike the benchmark rate 5.50 percentage points to 16.50 percent.

"Some late demand from importers cut some of the shilling's gains. But we are surely headed to 95," said a trader with one commercial bank.

The central bank said its unprecedented rate rise was aimed at reigning in soaring consumer prices that pushed inflation to 18.9 percent in October. Inflation has been fueled by the shilling's 16.50 percent drop against the dollar this year.

Traders said they expected further volatile trading as oil importers pile in to buy dollars and take advantage of the recent gains.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index inched up 0.11 percent to 3,540.03 points in lackluster trading. Equities traders said the more-than two weeks rally was overdone.

Deris Mugoi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank said foreign investors buying large cap stocks dominated the thin trading.

"The recent gains could have been stretched and a correction is likely," said Mugoi.

Kenya's main index has risen 8 percent since Oct. 4 helped by foreign investors return into riskier assets after the euro zone leaders reached a deal and bargain hunters betting on firms nine-month results bought shares.

But the bourse remains down 20 percent for the year-to-date.

Shares in Co-operative Bank of Kenya rose 3.04 percent to 15.25 shillings as investors anticipate better nine-month results in line with its banking counter parts.

In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 160.7 million shillings ($1.6 million) were traded, down from 1.49 billion shillings previously.

($1 = 98.400 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough/Anna Willard)