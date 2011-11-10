* Tea, horticulture inflows buoy shilling, targets 92.20

* Shilling seen firmer on low dollar demand, tight liquidity

* Safaricom shares recover from session lows (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Nov 10 Kenya's shilling rose to an eight-week high against the dollar on Thursday, supported by inflows from tea and horticulture exports, and was expected to firm further on reduced greenback demand and tight liquidity.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Safaricom,, Kenya's largest telecoms operator, shed 10 percent during Thursday's session after reporting a 48 percent slump in profits, before clawing back some gains.

The shilling is off its all-time low of 107 to the dollar touched on Oct. 11, and closed at 94.80/95.00 against the dollar helped by greenback sales from exporters in the horticulture, tea and tourism sectors.

It touched 94.55 during the session, a level last seen on Sept. 13 when it closed at 94.25, according to Reuters data.

"A break of the 95.00 level opens up to the 92.20 on the technical charts," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

"It's a foregone conclusion that we'll still head lower (strengthen). Diminished dollar demand and increased supply from tourism, tea and horticulture at the end of the year, coupled with high interest rates, will buoy the shilling."

Interest rates in the money markets have been on a steady rise after the central bank's record 5.5 percentage point increase of its key lending rate to 16.5 percent last week, pushing the weighted average interbank rate to 29.4 percent on Wednesday, the highest it has been this year.

"On the supply side, we expect forward (dollar) sales from exporters coming through and my expectation is the shilling will continue gaining," said Raphael Owino, assistant general manager treasury at Commercial Bank of Africa.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index barely changed, down marginally 0.05 percent to 3,447.66 points and market players said a strengthening shilling and expected lower inflation could help the market rise by the end of this year.

"Macro-economic outlook is good at the moment with a stronger shilling and inflation going lower as food prices ease. These are the real indicators that equities will trend on," said Timothy Wambu, an analyst at CFC Stanbic Financial Services.

Safaricom, whose shares are the most actively traded on the exchange, fell to a session-low of 2.7 shillings a share before closing at 2.9 shillings. The firm posted a first-half profit of 5.4 billion shillings from 10.4 billion a year earlier.

In fixed income, activity recovered with 2.58 billion shillings ($26.9 million) worth of government bonds being traded, up from 430.1 million shilling on Wednesday.

"Guys are selling because of the liquidity issue. A lot of volumes are on the buy-sell backs as they try to get quick money," said Wambu.

"Selling bonds right now is making serious losses."

($1 = 96.000 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy)