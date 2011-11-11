* More gains seen as liquidity tightens, could breach 90

* Average interbank lending rate rises to 30.0593 pct

* Stocks seen lower on tight liquidity (Recasts with close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Nov 11 The Kenyan shilling rose to a 11-week high against the dollar on Friday as banks trimmed long dollar positions and importers held back buy orders on expectations of further gains, while stocks edged lower.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 93.30/50 against the dollar, 1.7 percent stronger than Thursday's close of 94.80/95.00.

It touched 93.32, a level last seen on Aug. 30 when it touched 93.30, Reuters data showed.

The shilling has gained 13 percent from its record low of 107 on Oct. 11, after the central bank raised its benchmark lending rate sharply to combat inflation and exchange rate volatility, sending market interest rates soaring.

"Some longs have been getting out today. We've also seen good inflows from customers across the board," a trader at Citi Bank said.

Traders said technical analysis pointed to a stronger shilling in the next few days, with a target of 92 and a break through the psychological 90 level against the dollar in sight.

The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 30.06 percent on Thursday from 29.43 the previous day, underlining the rise in costs of funding, which is in turn expected to sap demand in the economy.

"As the shilling crossed the 100 level, most importers rushed to book forward covers. Right now they are out of the market," said a trader at another commercial bank.

"With interest rates raising it has become more expensive to borrow for corporates and we are likely to see a slowness in importation. If this conditions persist we could close the year below 90," the trader said.

At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell by 0.72 percent to 3,422.82 points as all but three out of its 20 constituent stocks edging down.

"The extent of liquidity tightness in the market is choking money coming into equities. With yields, rising investors tend to favour bonds," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

Shares in Co-operative Bank fell 2.05 percent to 14.35 shillings a day after it announced a 26 percent jump in nine-month pretax profit.

"Quarter-on-quarter the bank's performance declined, and compared to its peers the profit rise was not up to par," said Musau.

In fixed income, government bonds worth 2.36 billion Kenyan shillings ($24.8 mln) traded, down from 2.58 billion shillings a day earlier.

"These are only bonds maturing and buy-sell backs. There is no one willing to trade in their bonds because of the uncertainty after the rate raise," said Mercy Njoroge, a trader at Tsavo Securities.

($1 = 95.000 Kenyan Shillings) (editing by Ron Askew)