* More gains seen as liquidity tightens, could breach 90
* Average interbank lending rate rises to 30.0593 pct
* Stocks seen lower on tight liquidity
(Recasts with close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Nov 11 The Kenyan shilling
rose to a 11-week high against the dollar on Friday as banks
trimmed long dollar positions and importers held back buy orders
on expectations of further gains, while stocks edged lower.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 93.30/50 against the dollar, 1.7 percent stronger
than Thursday's close of 94.80/95.00.
It touched 93.32, a level last seen on Aug. 30 when it
touched 93.30, Reuters data showed.
The shilling has gained 13 percent from its record low of
107 on Oct. 11, after the central bank raised its benchmark
lending rate sharply to combat inflation and exchange rate
volatility, sending market interest rates soaring.
"Some longs have been getting out today. We've also seen
good inflows from customers across the board," a trader at Citi
Bank said.
Traders said technical analysis pointed to a stronger
shilling in the next few days, with a target of 92 and a break
through the psychological 90 level against the dollar in sight.
The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 30.06
percent on Thursday from 29.43 the previous day, underlining the
rise in costs of funding, which is in turn expected to sap
demand in the economy.
"As the shilling crossed the 100 level, most importers
rushed to book forward covers. Right now they are out of the
market," said a trader at another commercial bank.
"With interest rates raising it has become more expensive to
borrow for corporates and we are likely to see a slowness in
importation. If this conditions persist we could close the year
below 90," the trader said.
At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
Share Index fell by 0.72 percent to 3,422.82 points as
all but three out of its 20 constituent stocks edging down.
"The extent of liquidity tightness in the market is choking
money coming into equities. With yields, rising investors tend
to favour bonds," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard
Investment Bank.
Shares in Co-operative Bank fell 2.05 percent to
14.35 shillings a day after it announced a 26 percent jump in
nine-month pretax profit.
"Quarter-on-quarter the bank's performance declined, and
compared to its peers the profit rise was not up to par," said
Musau.
In fixed income, government bonds worth 2.36 billion Kenyan
shillings ($24.8 mln) traded, down from 2.58 billion shillings a
day earlier.
"These are only bonds maturing and buy-sell backs. There is
no one willing to trade in their bonds because of the
uncertainty after the rate raise," said Mercy Njoroge, a trader
at Tsavo Securities.
($1 = 95.000 Kenyan Shillings)
(editing by Ron Askew)