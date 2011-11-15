* Interbank rate rises to 30.8172 pct
* Tight liquidity seen supporting shilling
* Stocks fall for fifth day on tight liquidity
(Recasts with close of markets)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Nov 15 The Kenyan shilling
reversed early gains to close weaker against the dollar for the
second straight session on Tuesday, hurt by telecom sector
demand for dollars, while stocks extended losses to a fifth day.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 94.00/20 against the dollar, weakening from
Monday's close of 93.60/80. It earlier touched an intra-day high
of 93.30/50.
"There is some renewed buying interest at below 94 levels,
particularly from the telecom sector. These are a continuation
of yesterday's orders," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of
trading at Bank of Africa.
The shilling, now comfortably off its Oct. 11 record low of
107, had firmed in early trade as banks sold dollars and
importers kept away on expectation the shilling could firm
further.
Traders said they broadly expected the shilling to resume
its strengthening trend, with money market liquidity tight since
the central bank raised its key lending rate sharply to 16.5
percent at the beginning of the month.
The bank is set to hold its next Monetary Policy Committee
meeting on Dec. 2.
"We will be watching for any further support action from the
central bank," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
Tight shilling liquidity pushed the interbank rate up to
30.8172 percent on Monday -- its highest level in at least four
years -- from 30.6687 percent on Friday.
However, some analysts said the shilling might slide back
towards 100 if Kenya did not unwind its expansionary fiscal
programme and raise import cover to the required four months.
Kenya has been forced to turn to the International Monetary
Fund for an additional $250 million to help tackle its widening
balance of payments deficit.
"While we note the shilling has appreciated in recent weeks,
following the strong dose of monetary tightening in October, we
still think there is a high risk of it weakening in the short
term," said Yvonne Mhango, sub-Sahara Africa economist at
Renaissance Capital.
Kenya's official usable foreign exchange reserves edged up
to $3.72 billion last week, the equivalent of 3.41 months of
import cover.
On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index
fell 0.39 percent to 3,374.37 points as the liquidity
crunch squeezed equity and bond trading.
"The market started the week in a slump with decreased
turnover in both equities and bonds as the liquidity tightening
measures employed by CBK take effect," said Genghis Capital in a
daily report.
Shares in National Bank of Kenya fell 5.88 percent
to 24 shillings a day after it posted a 9 percent drop in its
pretax profit for the first nine months of this year.
In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 2.21
billion shillings ($23.7 million) were traded, up from 1.28
billion shillings on Monday.
($1 = 93.375 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton)