(Corrects day in first paragraph)

* Banks selling dollars on tight liquidity

* Shilling seen firming past 90 next week.

* Stocks reverse previous day's gains

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Nov 18 The Kenyan shilling extended earlier gains to hit a three-month high on Friday as banks cut their long dollar positions and importers held back their dollar orders expecting the shilling to firm more, while stocks fell.

The shilling rose 1.3 percent to break its 92.00 resistance level shortly before markets closed, ending the session at 91.20/40, a level it last touched on Aug. 3.

"Both banks and clients are selling dollars right now. It doesn't make sense to hold dollars in this tight market," said a senior trader at one commercial bank.

"Having broken 92, we're now headed for 90. We could cross 90 by the end of next week."

Traders said importers were holding back their orders on expectation that the shilling could firm further as shilling liquidity tightened in the market.

"As we move higher, importers prefer to stay out, expecting a cheaper dollar," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

The shilling is comfortably off its all-time low of 107 hit on Oct. 11, after the central bank raised its key lending rate sharply to 16.5 percent on Nov. 1, to fight inflation and exchange rate volatility.

The bank is set to hold its next Monetary Policy Committee early next month.

Banks competing for scarce shillings on the money market pushed the interbank rate to 29.7044 percent on Thursday from 29.3089 percent the previous day, but off the four-year high of 30.8172 hit on Monday.

"The current high interest rates in the shilling has made the opportunity cost of holding foreign exchange high, thus forcing many clients to convert into shilling," said Bank of Africa in a daily market briefing.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index reversed the previous day's gains, slipping 0.61 percent to 3,350.29 points in thin trading.

"Volumes were quite low. Tight shilling liquidity and rising consumer prices are keeping investors at bay," said Renaldo D'souza, an analyst at Genghis Capital

Kenya's biggest telecom services provider Safaricom fell 1.72 percent to 2.90 shillings a share as investors wary of its financial performance this year sold, D'souza said.

In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 2.76 billion shillings ($29.9 million) were traded, up from 1.49 billion shillings on Thursday.

($1 = 92.400 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)