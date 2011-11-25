* CBK said measures taken to strengthen shilling have worked
* $118.25 mln injected t the market to stabilise currency
* Current account widens to $4 bln
* Stock fall on foreign sales
(Adds details, Central Bank quotes, markets close)
By Beatrice Gachenge and Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Nov 25 The Kenyan shilling
inched down against the dollar on Friday as buying by importers
exacerbated broad global strength for the U.S. currency, while
stocks extended their losses.
Traders said the shilling was likely to resume its recent
bullish form once the end-of-month importer appetite for foreign
exchange was satisfied, due to a liquidity crunch that has made
it hard to fund dollar holdings.
"Anything you have, you have to liquidate into Kenya
shillings because it doesn't pay to hold dollars at 30 percent,"
said a senior trader with a leading commercial bank.
An acute funding squeeze has sent rates on the interbank
market soaring to above 31 percent, prompting banks to cut their
dollar positions and propelling the shilling higher.
The shilling has risen 15 percent off its record low of 107
on Oct. 11 after policymakers shifted to a more aggressive
monetary stance to fight inflation and currency volatility.
"When the present (dollar) demand is taken out, those
positions will become even shorter," said the trader, adding
that the shilling was likely to head to the 88.50 level soon.
At the market's 1300 GMT close, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 90.30/50 against the dollar, down from the previous
day's close of 90.00/30.
Squaring of short positions ahead of the weekend, when
commercial banks usually align their books, also helped weaken
the shilling.
Peter Mutuku, a trader at Bank of Africa, said the
shilling's fall on Friday may have also been triggered by
worries over the impact of worsening debt problems in euro zone.
On Friday, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor Njuguna
Ndung'u told a Parliamentary Select Committee that measures the
bank had taken to stabilise the shilling exchange rate,
including dollar sales, had borne fruit.
The shilling is off a record low of 107 hit in October to
and hit a high of 89.65 this week, a level last seen in
mid-July.
"CBK has injected $118.25 million in the market to stabilise
the exchange rate since July 2011," Ndung'u told the committee.
Data from the central bank showed current account deficit
had widened to $4 billion by September, with its ratio to the
GDP at 12 percent, above a 5-8 percent band that is considered
sustainable for low to medium income oil-importing countries.
"Widening current account deficit due to increased demand
for imports mainly to support the economic recovery process has
been exerting pressure on the exchange rate," Ndung'u said.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
Share index extended its losses but stayed within its
month-low, shedding 36.11 points to 3,252.59 points suppressed
by substantial foreign sales notably in the financial stocks.
Robert Munuku an analyst at Drummond Investment Bank said
the fourth quarter performance of commercial banks was dented
due to reduced earning from the fixed income market and interest
income.
Corporative Bank was the session's biggest loser,
falling 5.15 percent to 12.70 shillings.
Government bonds worth 1.1 billion shillings ($12.20
million) were traded down from Thursday's 1.5 billion shillings.
($1 = 90.1500 Kenyan shillings)
