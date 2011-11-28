* Stocks suffer as liquidity squeeze bites

* Investors sell bank stocks as interest rates rise

* Energy sector dollar orders weaken shilling (Recast with stocks, close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Nov 28 Kenyan stocks fell for the eighth straight day to touch a 23-month low on Monday, mainly due to a funding crunch in the market that investors expect to hit banks as bad loans in the industry rise, while the shilling weakened against the dollar.

The shares have lost 26.6 percent in the year to date, battered by high inflation and a steep weakening of the shilling that dampened investor appetite, which was also affected by the euro zone's debt crisis.

During the session, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index dipped 0.48 percent to 3,235.54 points, its lowest level since Dec. 28, 2009 according to Reuters data.

"The volume of shares traded in the market has gone down. Locals don't have money because of the liquidity crunch and foreigners are staying away," said Ronald Lugalia, analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

Interest rates have soared after the central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by a total of 950 basis points to 16.5 percent in the past two months to rein in inflation and curb exchange rate volatility.

"Banking stocks have been losing heavily for a couple of weeks as investors sell on expectations their performance will be hit by the high interest rate environment," Lugalia said, citing potential growth of non-performing loans in the sector.

Shares in Kenya Commercial Bank, the biggest bank by assets, fell 3.16 percent to 15.15 shillings, while Equity Bank, the biggest bank by number of depositors, dipped by 0.28 percent to 17.95 shillings a share.

In the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling finished down against the dollar, weighed on by energy sector importers' appetite for dollars to meet their end-month obligations.

At the 1300 GMT close of market, commercial bank quoted the shilling at 90.40/60 against the dollar, down from Friday's close of 90.30/50.

Traders said they expected cautious trading ahead of a central bank rate-setting meeting on Thursday, which the market expects to leave rates unchanged.

The shilling has recovered 15.4 percent from a record low of 107 hit on Oct 11. helped by the central bank's tightening stance.

"We still see the shilling play in a range ahead of the MPC meeting, but with a bias for weakening mainly due to end-month dollar orders," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of treasury at Bank of Africa.

In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 844.3 million shillings ($9.29 million) were traded, down from 1.1 billion shillings on Friday.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 90.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)