By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Nov 29 The Kenyan shilling
gained 1.6 percent to touch a 21-week high on Tuesday as banks
trimmed long dollar positions after the shilling broke through a
psychologically important level, while stocks fell for a ninth
straight day to a new 23-month low.
The shilling is 16.6 percent off its record low of 107 hit
on Oct. 11 thanks to the central bank raising its key lending
rate to 16.5 percent from 7 percent over just two months.
At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted
the shilling at 89.25/45 against the dollar from 90.40/60 at the
close of the previous session. It had earlier touched 89.00/10,
a level it was last at on July 6.
"After we firmed past 90, we saw some more selling. 90 was a
resistance level and guys rushed to trim their long positions,"
said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa.
Traders said they expected the shilling to firm further
despite a rise in year-on-year inflation to 19.72 percent in
November, due to the tight monetary stance.
Analysts and traders expect the central bank's rate-setting
committee to maintain its hawkish stance when it meets on Dec.1
in order to check inflation.
They said the shilling could also be supported by inflows
from various sectors during the holiday season, when more
tourists arrive and Kenyans abroad send money home, while
reduced importer demand for dollars could also buoy the local
currency.
"The shilling should get firm support from the farm, tourism
and NGO (Non-Governmental Organisations) sectors ... in the
coming days with a bias for the shilling to strengthen as we
head into mid-December," said Bank of Africa in a daily report.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell to
a fresh 23-month low, shedding 1.54 percent to 3,185.71 points
as small investors sold stocks because higher inflation is
eroding their disposable incomes.
"Rising consumer prices are crowding out retail investors
from this market. A large number of local investors were
selling," said Deris Mugoi, an analyst at Standard Investment
Bank.
"Foreign participation has also reduced for a better part of
the year due to the euro zone debt crises."
Shares in Kenya's main electricity generator KenGen
at one point fell to a record low of 8.15 shillings
per share before paring the losses to finish 5.59 percent down
at 8.45 shillings per share.
In the fixed income market, corporate and government bonds
worth 2.01 billion shillings ($22.24 million) were traded, up
from 844.3 million shillings on Monday.
($1 = 90.3750 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Duncan Miriri/Ruth Pitchford)