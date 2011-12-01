* Shilling seen gaining from cbank rate decision
* Stocks lower as retail investors exit
(Recast with markets close)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Dec 1 Kenyan stocks fell more
than one percent to a two-year low on Thursday, hit by local
investor apathy due to persistent inflation and high interest
rates, while the shilling slipped against the dollar in cautious
trading.
A surprise rate rise came after the markets had closed.
The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell for an 11th
straight day, down 1.04 percent to close at a two-year low of
3,122.50 points.
The index last touched that level on Nov. 19, 2009, when it
closed at 3,111.95 points and traders blamed the fall partly on
retail investors who were selling at whatever price.
"Most retail investors are offloading at market rates
pushing prices lower. We expect it to become worse in December
as they sell more for the holiday season," said Robert Munuku,
an analyst at Drummond Investment Bank.
The shares lost 11 percent in November alone, extending
their fall this year to 28.81 percent due to the tough economic
conditions at home and foreign investor who sold their shares
due to the foreign exchange risk and an escalation of the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Shares in Co-operative Bank of Kenya fell 2.81
percent to 12.10 shillings as banks continued to be hit by
investor fears that soaring interest rates may drive up
non-performing loans in the industry.
In the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling
slipped against the dollar in cautious trade ahead of the
central bank rate decision.
At the 1300 GMT close, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 90.00/20 to the U.S currency, weaker than Wednesday close of
89.60/80.
Traders said the shilling would take its cue from the
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on the central bank
lending rate, which was raised to 18 percent from 16.5 percent
after the session had closed.
"The shilling is definitely going to benefit because of the
decrease in importation, reducing the balance of payment gap,
but at a price of higher interest rates," said Steve Lagat, a
trader at CFC-Stanbic Bank.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the rate-setting
committee to leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 16.5 percent
but policymakers raised the rate, saying demand-driven inflation
had persisted.
Traders said they expected the shilling to head to the 88.00
against the dollar due to higher interest rates that would make
it harder to fund dollar positions as well as inflows into
government debt.
In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 1.3
billion shillings ($14.48 million) were traded, down from 2.6
billion shillings on Wednesday.
($1 = 89.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Writing by Duncan Miriri)