* Stocks dragged down by banks, seen lower
* High interest rate support shilling
(Recast with stocks, market close)
By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Dec 5 `Kenyan stocks extended a
four-week fall to hit a 26-month low on Monday, dragged down by
banks after investors dumped shares on the expectation that high
interest rates could hurt the sector's performance, while the
shilling firmed against the dollar.
The central bank last Thursday raised its benchmark rate by
1.5 percentage points to 18 percent, the fourth rise in a row to
fight persistent inflation and exchange rate volatility.
The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell 0.99 percent
to 3,072.38 points, a level it last touched on Oct. 29, 2009,
when it closed at 3066.01 points, according to Reuters data.
"Investors were ditching mostly banking stocks on concern
that high interest rates will eat into their performance in the
fourth quarter as non-performing loans rise," said Caleb Mutai,
an analysts at Tsavo Securities.
"Guys are also selling for the holidays. We could close the
year below 3,000 points. Nothing can stop it now."
Kenyan stocks have lost a third of their value this year
against a backdrop of soaring inflation, which hit 19.72 percent
in November and a shilling that had been depreciating for most
of the year.
Share in Barclays Bank fell 3.0 percent to 11.2
shillings, while CFC Stanbic Bank was down 3.8 percent
to 38.5 shillings a share.
In the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling
firmed against the dollar on the back of interbank greenback
selling, coupled by slowed exporters' demand for the U.S
currency, traders said.
They said the tight monetary stance taken by the central
bank to help cool inflation had made the shilling more
attractive, taking a cue from the relatively high interbank
rates at 24.7 percent as of Friday.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 89.35/55, firmer than Friday's close of 89.65/85.
"There wasn't any dollar demand in the market. Whatever
banks bought from the market, they offloaded it to the interbank
so that kept the shilling firmer," Ignatius Chicha, head of
markets at Citi, said.
Traders had expected the central bank to mop up shillings,
after it came into the market for 4.25 billion shillings ($47.1
million) on Friday, but the bank stayed out on Monday.
A trader from a commercial bank who did not want to be named
said there was some liquidity which had trickled in from the
government for recurrent expenditure, which he said would prompt
the central bank to mop up.
In fixed income, corporates and government bonds worth 792
million shillings ($8.8 million) were traded, down from 1.5
billion shillings on Friday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 90.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)