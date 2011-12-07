* Stocks gain for the first time since Nov. 4

* Shilling weighed down by oil importers, eased liquidity

* Interbank rate eases to 21.5 pct on Tuesday (Recasts with market close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Dec 7 Kenyan stocks broke a more than four-week tumble on Wednesday helped by bargain hunters buying into shares they considered undervalued, while the shilling slipped for the second day on oil importers buying dollars.

Kenyan stocks have lost more than a third of their value this year, hitting a 26-month low amid soaring inflation and a weak shilling. A recent rapid run-up in central bank interest rates exacerbated the tumble in share prices.

The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index inched up on Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 4, logging a tiny 0.03 percent rise to 3,078.49 points.

"Stocks prices had come off quite significantly and I think they are now trading at undervalued positions," said Deris Mugoi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

Shares in regional beer maker East African Breweries , rose 0.6 percent to 162 shillings in the wake of the firm's recent strategy change to invest in canning to beat new restrictions on the sale of alcohol in bars.

In foreign exchange, the shilling weakened slightly for a second day on oil importers buying dollars and liquidity eased, aided by bond maturities and government recurrent expenditures, traders said.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.65/85 against the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 89.45/65.

"We've seen a bit of dollar buying from the energy side and that is putting pressure on the shilling," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa.

"Liquidity has also improved due to some maturities and government payment to suppliers for the first quarter (which ended in September). But with the CRR (cash reserve ratio) going up on the 15th, we might see some tightness."

Shilling liquidity has tightened after the central bank raised its key lending rate four times in a row since October to 18 percent.

The bank raised the CRR by 50 basis points, during it November policy setting meeting to 5.25 percent. The new rate will be enforced from mid-December.

The weighted average interbank rate has also eased, in tandem with the improved liquidity, to 21.5 percent on Tuesday from an estimated 10-year high of 31.4 percent hit on Nov. 23.

"The market has been quite liquid this week, that's why the rates have been coming down. When the CRR comes into effect next week it will take out this extra cash," said Bhavin Chandaria, a trader at Imperial Bank.

In fixed income, yields on the 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills rose to 17.679 percent and 20.955 percent in sparsely subscribed auctions.

At the secondary bond market, corporate and government bonds worth 1.15 billion shillings ($12.8 million) were traded, up from 1.25 billion shillings on Tuesday.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 89.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy)