* Stocks seek direction from Dec inflation, next MPC

* Shilling firms on horticulture and tea inflows

* Reduced importer dollar demand helps currency (Recast with markets close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Dec 8 Kenyan stocks rose nearly one percent on Thursday helped by bargain hunters snapping up cheap prices, while the shilling firmed 0.2 percent against the dollar thanks to greenback inflows from the tea and horticulture sector.

The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index closed up 0.99 percent at 3,109.25 points.

"We've been seeing a downward trend (in stocks) after the central bank lending rate went up. Now we are seeing a bit of interest from bargain hunters at these cheap prices," said Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom Securities.

Kenyan stocks have lost a third of their value this year, with investors rattled by soaring inflation -- 19.72 percent in November-- and a battered shilling. The sharp rise in interest rates in the final quarter of the year has also tightened shilling liquidity, hurting local investor interest in stocks.

"We are waiting for the December inflation numbers and what the monetary policy committee meeting will do after that for a clear direction into next year," Rarama said.

Central bank will hold its next policy meeting on Jan. 10, 2012, its website showed.

Shares in beer maker East African Breweries extended their three-day gaining streak, gaining 1.23 percent to 164 shillings as investors bet on their investment in Serengeti Breweries and a beer canning facility driving performance.

In the foreign exchange market, the shilling gained on Thursday on the back of dollar inflows from the tea and horticulture sector. Traders said reduced demand from importers for the U.S. currency could support the shilling further.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.30/50 against the dollar, firmer than Wednesday's close of 89.65/85.

"There were some dollar inflows from the horticulture sector and some tea sector flows from yesterday. Ii has also being helped by the subdued importers' demand," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

Charts showed dollar support at the 89 shilling level and if the shilling breaches that, the 88 level would come into play. But traders said low activity ahead of the holiday season could keep the shilling in the 89.00-90.00 range.

On the money market, the weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 19.4 percent on Wednesday, as liquidity eased aided by bond maturities this week.

Shilling liquidity has eased this week as holdings in government bonds mature.

"The eased liquidity will not last. We expect liquidity to tighten next week once the new cash reserve ratio (CRR) is implemented," said Christopher Makombe, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

The central bank raised the CRR by 50 basis points last month to 5.25 percent. The new rate will be enforced from Dec. 15.

In fixed income, corporate and government bonds traded doubled to 2.4 billion shillings ($26.78 million) from 1.2 billion shillings on Wednesday.

($1 = 89.6250 Kenyan shillings)