* Shilling to firm as liquidity tightens on new CRR

* Stocks extend gains for a third day on bargain buys (Recasts with market close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Dec 9 The Kenyan shilling reversed early losses on Friday to close flat against the dollar as banks sold the greenback ahead of a holiday weekend, while stocks edged up for a third straight day.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.30/50 against the dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close.

"The shilling got some support mid-way through the session as banks squared off dollar positions ahead of the long weekend," said a trader at one commercial bank.

"The shilling could gain next week when the new CRR (cash reserve ratio) checks in."

Kenyan markets will be closed on Monday for independence day.

The Central Bank of Kenya has raised interest rates aggressively in the last quarter of the year to combat rising inflation and a plunging currency. An increase in the CRR takes effect on Dec. 15.

On the stockmarket, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index climbed for the third straight day, ending up 0.21 percent to 3,115.64 points as bargain hunters bought shares they considered cheap after a recent four-week plunge in prices.

"The recent share rout could have been overdone, pushing prices to very attractive levels," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

Kenyan stocks have lost a third of their value this year, with investors rattled by soaring inflation and a battered shilling. The sharp rise in interest rates this quarter has also tightened shilling liquidity, hurting local investor demand for stocks.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange said supermarket chain Uchumi had replaced car retailer CMC Holdings as a constituent company in the NSE-20 index, but did not specify what weight Uchumi would carry on the index.

Uchumi shares fell 0.7 percent on Friday but on thin volumes.

CMC shares were suspended for 90 days from Sept. 27, after a boardroom row erupted over accusations of fraud and conflict of interest levelled at its former chairman.

In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 2.1 billion shillings ($23.5 million) were traded, down from 2.4 billion shillings on Thursday.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 89.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton)