* Shilling seen firming further on farm, diaspora inflows
* Stocks to gain on position taking ahead of FY earnings
(Adds markets close,)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Jan 24 The Kenyan shilling and
stocks picked up on Tuesday as investors streamed back, cutting
long greenback positions they had taken and buying shares after
the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed cases on the
post-election violence in 2007/08.
The ICC on Monday announced cases of crimes against humanity
against four out of the six suspected, including two top
presidential contenders, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.
At the 1300 GMT markets close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.80/86.00 against the dollar, a tad firmer than
Monday's close of 86.00/30.
"We're still trying to determine the new levels. ICC was
creating jitters in the markets but now it's behind us and
clients are coming back selling dollars," said a trader at one
commercial bank.
Charts showed the shilling was likely to trade in a range of
85.00-86.00 this week, with a break past 85 ushering in a target
of 83.00 per dollar, traders said.
Traders said the shilling could firm further aided by dollar
inflows from the farm sector and diaspora remittances, coupled
with continued tightening of liquidity by the central bank.
The central bank received 250 million shillings ($2.9
million) in repurchase agreements, half of the amount it sought
to mop up, at a weighted average interest rate of 18 percent.
"The shilling is still strengthening after the ICC
confirmations, which some guys had thought would lead to chaos
and went long on dollars and are now selling," said John Muli, a
trader at African Banking Corporation.
"There are also some inflows from the diaspora clients and
the agriculture sector."
In the equity market, the key NSE-20 Share Index
reversed previous days loses, edging up 0.4 percent to 3,128.88
points and traders pointed to a recovery from market jitters
ahead of the ICC ruling.
"It seems like we are headed for a recovery, unless we see
any new negative news in terms of inflation numbers, political
shifting and forex volatility," said Francis Mwangi, an analyst
at Standard Investment Bank.
"We should see full year corporate earnings that will boost
activity. We are looking at capital gains of at least 8 percent
in terms of dividends on major stocks."
Shares in beer manufacturer East Africa Breweries,
one of the most capitalised stock on the bourse, rose 1.2
percent to 164 shillings.
In the debt market, government and corporate worth 749
million shillings ($8.7 million) were traded, down from 911
million shillings on Monday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 86.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)