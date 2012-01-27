* Shilling seen firming on tight liquidity, cbank support

* Cbank repo receives no bids for a second day

* Banking stocks attract bargain hunters ahead of FY results

* Kenya Airways issues profit warning after market close (Recast with markets close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Jan 27 The Kenyan shilling reversed earlier loses to close flat against the dollar on Friday, aided by hard currency inflows from offshore investors buying government debt and banks squaring off positions, while stocks edged up.

Traders said high yields on government paper were enticing foreign investors, leading to high subscription rates in recent auctions.

"Clients end-month dollar demand had pushed the shilling lower earlier. But good inflows for government securities and tight liquidity in the market helped it recover," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

The shilling had weakened earlier as importers snapped up dollars to meet their end-month obligations, but recovered lost ground to close the week 1.3 percent stronger at 84.90/85.10 compared to last Friday's close of 86.00/20, and unchanged from Thursday.

Traders said they expected the shilling to firm early next week, helped by tight liquidity in the market as central bank mops up excess liquidity.

The regulator has taken out 25.6 billion shillings ($301.4 million) so far this month through repurchase agreements and sold hard currency to commercial banks to support the shilling.

The regulator was in the market to mop up 1 billion shillings but did not get any bids from commercial banks for a second straight day.

The market shrugged off the resignation of Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta late on Thursday following his indictment earlier this week for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC), traders said.

"There was no change after the finance minister resigned because the market had already factored it in. At the moment liquidity is tight and we might see the shilling firm towards 84," said Bhavin Chandaria, a trader at Imperial Bank.

Traders said they expected the central bank to hold its key lending rate at 18 percent at a rate setting meeting on Wednesday, as it did at its previous meeting after an aggressive series of rate increases late last year.

The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 22.4 percent on Thursday, from 21.1 percent the previous day as banks competed for the few shillings in the market.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.4 percent to 3,202.34 points as investors targeted the banking sector ahead of full-year results announcements in February.

"Investors are expecting that banks will report good results for the full year because their performance for the first three quarters," said Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank.

Shares in Co-operative Bank rose 5.7 percent to 12.95 shillings, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the biggest bank in customer terms, rose 2.8 percent to 18.50 shillings per share.

After the market close, Kenya Airways, one of Africa' leading carriers, issued a profit warning for its full year ending March 2012, which it blamed on the euro zone debt crisis, political unrest in Egypt and escalating fuel prices.

Stocks in the airline closed unchanged at 20.25 shillings.

In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 388 million shillings ($4.6 million) were traded, down from 635 million on Thursday.

($1 = 84.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough)