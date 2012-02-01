* C.bank holds key rate for second straight month

* Shilling to firm further on tight liquidity, high interest rates

* Profit-taking on Equity Bank drags down stocks (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Feb 1 Tight liquidity and inflows from horticulture exporters helped to boost the Kenyan shilling on Wednesday while stocks fell mainly due to profit-taking in shares of Equity Bank.

Markets had closed before the central bank announced that it is keeping its key interest rates unchanged at 18 percent, a decision seen as having little influence on trade on Thursday.

The regulator held its benchmark lending rate steady for a second straight month, a move analysts polled by Reuters had expected as the bank maintains a tight policy stance to support the currency and ensure inflation keeps heading down.

At the market close at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.50/70 per dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 83.90/84.10.

"Liquidity is still tight in the market and we had some flows from the horticulture sector that supported the shilling," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

"A rate hold was factored in by the market so we don't expect any reaction tomorrow," he added.

The central bank has moved to support the currency with high interest rates and money market operations that have tightened liquidity and helped the shilling firm 1.7 percent against the dollar this year.

The central bank stayed out of the repo market on Wednesday.

"The next target is 83.00, but if we breach that then 82.00 will come into play," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank.

"With the tight liquidity and lack of dollar orders, guys stuck with dollars are selling to fund shilling positions."

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Shares Index fell for a second straight day, down 0.6 percent to 3,205.01 points, mainly dragged down by Equity Bank's shares.

"The bourse performance was down due to the pressure on Equity Bank from investors taking profit after the recent gains," said an analyst at Sterling Investment Bank.

Equity Bank, the biggest bank in customer terms, fell 1.1 percent to 17.50 shillings per share as investors took advantage of last week's 10 percent gain.

Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading carriers, was down 2.3 percent to 19.15 shillings a share as investors continued to sell after it issued a profit warning for its full year ending March 2012. The airline's share price is down 6.6 percent since the announcement on Friday.

In the fixed income market, government and corporate turnover dropped drastically to 63 million shillings ($751,100) on Wednesday, from 1.2 billion shillings on Tuesday as investors waited for the central bank rate decision, traders said.

($1 = 83.8750 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Stephen Nisbet)