* Energy firms seek dollars

* Bond market subdued as traders eye cbank (Adds market close, fresh quotes)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Feb 2 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday due to demand for dollars from the energy sector, a day after the central bank left its key lending rate unchanged, while stocks broke a two-day losing streak.

Traders said banks were also covering short dollar positions, weighing on the shilling, which has gained 1.5 percent against the dollar this year, boosted by central bank interventions in the currency market and action to mop up excess liquidity.

The central bank held interest rates at 18 percent as expected for a second straight month, but analysts forecast the bank would ease its tight monetary policy in coming months, underpinned by the stability of the currency and as inflation cools.

At the close of the market at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.75/95 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 83.50/70.

"(Dollar) demand from the energy sector outweighted supply ... We did not see good inflows," Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of treasury at Bank of Africa, said.

"Dealers were also coming out of their short (dollar) positions."

High yields above 20 percent in short-dated government securities have attracted healthy interest from investors, with inflows from foreign investors lending support to the local currency, traders said.

In line with recent oversubscriptions on short-dated securities, the weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 20.503 percent in this week's auction from 20.614 percent at last week's sale, receiving a 168 percent subscription rate.

"There is dollar demand from the energy sector, but they are well matched by offshore banks selling dollars to invest in government securities," Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank said, earlier in the trading session.

"Rates were left unchanged so we do not expect much change on the shilling. It will be in a tight range."

On the Nairobi bourse, the main NSE 20-Share index was marginally up by 10.69 points to finish at 3,215.70 points helped by gains in Kenya Power which rose by 3.2 percent to 15.80 shillings.

In the fixed income market, government paper worth 63.2 million shillings was traded ($755,100) down from Wednesday's 1.2 billion shillings.

Traders said that uncertainty over when the central bank would begin cutting interest rates was discouraging investors from trading in the fixed income secondary market.

"Inflation did not come down much and the central bank is not dropping interest rates fast enough. It leaves the market confused on just what to do. Keep going for primaries or buy in (the) secondary (market)?," Alexander Muiruri, a trader at African Alliance, said.

"All bonds and bills on the primary market are being heavily subscribed. However, bonds on secondary are not."

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 83.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy, John Stonestreet)