* Tightening of liquidity lends support to the shilling

* Positive market sentiment seen boosting currency

* Heavy demand for 182-day Treasury bills (Adds market close, fresh quotes)

By Beatrice Gachenge and George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Feb 8 The Kenyan shilling rose almost 1 percent on Wednesday to an 11-month high after the central bank hoovered up excess liquidity from the market and horticulture exporters sold the greenback, traders said.

The central bank has been absorbing surplus liquidity from the market in a bid to support the shilling, in line with its tight monetary policy stance. It mopped up a total 10 billion shillings ($120 million) on Wednesday in two separate repurchase agreement operations.

At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 82.60/80 to the dollar, 0.7 percent stronger than Tuesday's close of 83.25/45.

Earlier in the session the shilling hit 82.50/70 to the dollar, a level last seen in early 2011 when it touched 82.45 on March 3, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The central bank hit two birds with one stone by tightening liquidity," Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank said. "It raised the interest rates and stabilised the currency, which is in line with reducing inflation."

The repos were done at interest rates of 14.461 percent and 13.461 percent, above Tuesday's overnight rate of 13.1 percent.

While overnight interest rates have cooled off from their levels late last year, they are still relatively attractive, making it costly to hold onto long dollar positions.

Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Co-operative Bank, said positive sentiment from the approval of a $600 million government loan facility was also lending support, as well as anticipated dollar inflows into the fixed-income market.

There was heavy demand for 182-day Kenyan Treasury bills at auction on Wednesday with offers of 10.1 billion shillings for the 3 billion of securities on offer.

Traders said the shilling had also been helped by greenback inflows from the horticulture sector, coupled with lower dollar demand from importers as the economy slows in the face of the tight monetary policy.

"There is lack of demand and there are inflows from the farm sector. We still expect to see the shilling appreciating," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of treasury at Bank of Africa.

"The high ... interest (rate) on shilling is causing the shilling to appreciate, first in terms of attracting investors into high yielding paper and secondly becaues the aggregate demand in the economy is going down," he said.

Technical analysis of the shilling's 14-day and 50-day simple moving average showed it is expected to keep on a strengthening trend in the short term. In the year to date, the shilling has gained 2.5 percent.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE 20-Share index fell 0.4 points to 3,167.87 points, dragged down by a large sales of electricity distributor Kenya Power Company .

Eva Njuguna, an analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, said investors were dumping Kenya Power, which shed 2.5 percent to 15.60 shilling, as its bonus issue is set to close on Feb. 28.

"There will be share dilution since the (outstanding) shares are expected to increase by 12.5 percent," she said.

In the fixed income market, bonds worth 891 million shillings were traded down from Tuesday's 992 million shillings.

($1 = 83.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by David Clarke, Ron Askew)