* Absorption of liquidity fails to offset shilling's fall

* High interest rates seen supporting shilling

* Stocks dip on Safaricom sales (Adds market close, fresh quotes)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Feb 9 The Kenyan shilling fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as importers took advantage of a recent rally in the local currency to 11-month highs to stock up on dollars.

The shilling fell even though the central bank mopped up 3.3 billion shillings ($40 million) to prop it up, a day after it drained 10 billion shillings in a move that helped push the currency to its highest since March 3, 2011.

At the close at 1300 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 83.40/60 per dollar, weaker than the previous close of 82.60/80 and Wednesday's high of 82.50/70.

Duncan Kunithia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa, said there were dollar buyers across the board, attracted by the relatively cheap greenbacks.

"(The dollar) went higher on oil demand," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank, adding that he expected the shilling to remain buoyant.

"The shilling should remain supported by high interest rates and so long as we see muted (dollar) demand."

Traders said the currency, which took a hammering in a broader emerging markets sell off in the second half of last year, was broadly supported by high interest rates and the central bank's tight monetary policy stance.

A Commercial Bank of Africa report said the shilling had room to strengthen further, barring a significant uptick in demand for the U.S. currency.

Kinuthia said there were dollar inflows from the agriculture sector that were lending support to the shilling, but not enough to offset importer demand for dollars.

"People are just taking advantage of these low levels. I see us back and forth since we have mild (dollar) demand but not consistent buyers," Kinuthia said.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE 20-Share index edged 0.3 percent lower to 3,156.87 points. In the fixed income market, bonds worth 1.38 billion shillings were traded, up from 891.1 million shillings on Wednesday.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 82.8400 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by David Clarke; Editing by Catherine Evans)