By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Feb 13 The Kenyan shilling was marginally weaker against the dollar on Monday and traders said it was likely to firm in the days ahead due to the central bank's intervention and inflows into government bonds from overseas investors.

The shilling, which has gained 2.7 against the dollar this year, see-sawed during the session with exporters selling of the U.S currency countered by importers keen to take advantage of the relatively cheaper dollar.

At close of markets at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 82.90/83.10 per dollar, from Friday's close of 82.80/83.00.

"There was a bit of (dollar) demand from oil players," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank.

"No one wants to hold any positions because the market is cautious of the direction the shilling may take."

Traders said a strong shilling typically attracted importers, helping stem the firmness of the local currency, but the central bank was expected to continue defending the shilling using its tight monetary measures.

Last week, the central bank mopped up about 14.75 billion shillings ($178.0 million) from the money markets through repurchase agreements to support the local currency and tame double-digit inflation.

Increased inflows into the Kenyan debt market from offshore funds seeking to tap the prevailing high yields on government securities, was expected to lend support to the shilling, traders said.

The central bank is scheduled to auction a 1-year bond on Feb.22.

"Offshore guys are coming to buy the government papers, attracted by the high yields ... so as long as this is happening, it will shore up the shilling," Chicha said.

Although there will be a sale of Treasury bills this week, foreign funds looking for capital gains prefer longer-dated paper of one year and above, traders said.

Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank, said supply of dollars from the horticulture sector was well matched by some demand for dollars by manufacturers, earlier in the session.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE 20-Share index was slightly down by 4.3 points to 3,156.19 points, near a one-and-a-half months low, on modest retail investors cashing in on bank stocks, analysts said.

Analysts said investors were cautious of banking stocks ahead of the full year results expected from late this week, following high interest rates and liquidity crunch that hit the market in the second half of last year.

"We will see accumulation of bank shares but marginal raise in prices," George Bodo, an analyst at ApexAfrica said.

"Not everyone is bullish about 2011. 2011 was not a very good year for banks," said Bodo.

Government bonds worth 1 billion shillings ($12.07 million)were traded up from 198.2 million on Friday.

