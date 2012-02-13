* Shilling seen gaining support from inflows into the debt
market
* Importers keen to take advantage of strong shilling
* Retail investors bearish about banks
(Adds markets close)
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Feb 13 The Kenyan shilling
was marginally weaker against the dollar on Monday and traders
said it was likely to firm in the days ahead due to the central
bank's intervention and inflows into government bonds from
overseas investors.
The shilling, which has gained 2.7 against the dollar this
year, see-sawed during the session with exporters selling of the
U.S currency countered by importers keen to take advantage of
the relatively cheaper dollar.
At close of markets at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 82.90/83.10 per dollar, from Friday's close of
82.80/83.00.
"There was a bit of (dollar) demand from oil players," said
Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank.
"No one wants to hold any positions because the market is
cautious of the direction the shilling may take."
Traders said a strong shilling typically attracted
importers, helping stem the firmness of the local currency, but
the central bank was expected to continue defending the shilling
using its tight monetary measures.
Last week, the central bank mopped up about 14.75 billion
shillings ($178.0 million) from the money markets through
repurchase agreements to support the local currency and tame
double-digit inflation.
Increased inflows into the Kenyan debt market from offshore
funds seeking to tap the prevailing high yields on government
securities, was expected to lend support to the shilling,
traders said.
The central bank is scheduled to auction a 1-year bond on
Feb.22.
"Offshore guys are coming to buy the government papers,
attracted by the high yields ... so as long as this is
happening, it will shore up the shilling," Chicha said.
Although there will be a sale of Treasury bills this week,
foreign funds looking for capital gains prefer longer-dated
paper of one year and above, traders said.
Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank, said
supply of dollars from the horticulture sector was well matched
by some demand for dollars by manufacturers, earlier in the
session.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE 20-Share
index was slightly down by 4.3 points to 3,156.19
points, near a one-and-a-half months low, on modest retail
investors cashing in on bank stocks, analysts said.
Analysts said investors were cautious of banking stocks
ahead of the full year results expected from late this week,
following high interest rates and liquidity crunch that hit the
market in the second half of last year.
"We will see accumulation of bank shares but marginal raise
in prices," George Bodo, an analyst at ApexAfrica said.
"Not everyone is bullish about 2011. 2011 was not a very
good year for banks," said Bodo.
Government bonds worth 1 billion shillings ($12.07
million)were traded up from 198.2 million on Friday.
($1 = 82.8500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia)