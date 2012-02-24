* Bourse closes week up 2.1 percent on last week

* Investors eye large banks' FY results

* Shilling seen firmer on high rates, yields (Adds market close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Feb 24 Kenyan stocks rallied to a two-month high, gaining more than one percent on Friday on the back of better-than-expected company results, while the shilling was marginally stronger against the dollar.

The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 1.3 percent to 3,248.40 points during the session, extending its gains to a fourth straight day and ending the week 2.1 percent higher than last week's close.

"The equity market witnessed improved performance ... on the back of strong performances being released by companies," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

Shares in British American Tobacco, the region's largest cigarette manufacturer, soared 15.4 percent to 300 shillings as investors rushed to lock in a high dividend payment of 30.50 shilling per share.

BAT posted on Thursday a 65 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 4.48 billion shillings ($54 million).

Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity distributor, reported a 10.6 percent rise in its half-year pretax profit to 3.4 billion shillings ($41 million). Its share price rose 2.4 percent to 17 shillings.

Traders said investors were eyeing further results, particularly from large commercial banks.

Kenya Commercial Bank, the biggest bank in asset terms, and the largest oil marketer KenolKobil are expected to release their results next week.

In the foreign exchange market, the shilling gained a touch against the dollar, with foreign appetite for government securities and high domestic interest rates offsetting demand for the U.S. currency from the energy sector, traders said.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 82.50/70 against the dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 82.60/80.

"The shilling has continued receiving strong support due to the current high yields that are attracting offshore interest," said Bank of Africa in a daily report.

"We expect that any end-of-month demand will be contained leaving the shilling in a bullish tone."

Traders said if the shilling comprehensively broke through an 82.50 resistance level, it could go on to target a high of 81 last reached on Feb. 9 last year.

On the money market, the weighted average interbank lending rate rose for a tenth straight day to 21.9 percent on Thursday from 21.6 percent on Wednesday, as banks competed for the few shillings available.

In the debt market, government bonds worth 556 million shillings ($6.72 million) were traded, down from 2.5 billion shillings on Thursday.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough/Ruth Pitchford)